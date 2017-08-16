Madonna’s Look-Alike Daughter Lourdes Looks So Badass in This New Campaign

If you’re searching for a cool girl to inspire your wardrobe, look no further than Madonna’s 20-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon.

Yes, she’s of course known for being related to the original queen of pop music and looking just like her many, many times. But Leon has also come into her own, establishing an almost punk-rock aesthetic that’s caught the attention of designers like Stella McCartney, who have tapped her for major fashion projects.

VIDEO: Madonna's Red Carpet Evolution

Now, Leon has teamed up with New York-based “by girls, for girls” brand MadeMe for a new campaign celebrating their second collaboration with ‘90s streetwear brand X-girl. According to a statement, the collection is a total downtown inspired take on workwear you’d want to run across the city in. So, who better to model them than Lourdes?

Photographed by Mayan Toledano, the portfolio of images find the star looking as cool as ever, dressed in an assortment of tees, sporty jackets, utilitarian polos, and long-sleeve shirts. While she does in fact look like her mom in the shots, Lourdes delivers her own mood to the campaign, offering a stare that screams, “don’t mess with me.” Those large gold hop earrings? They’re everything.

Badass, indeed. Scroll down to see more campaign images.