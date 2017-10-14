whitelogo
Lourdes Leon
Celebrity
Lourdes Leon
Celebrity Moms
23 Times Lourdes Leon Looked Like Mom, Madonna
Oct 14, 2017 @ 6:30 am
New York Fashion Week
Inside Calvin Klein's NYFW After Party
Sep 10, 2017 @ 12:15 am
Celebrity
Madonna’s Look-Alike Daughter Lourdes Looks So Badass in This New Campaign
Aug 16, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Here's Where Celebrities Will Be Studying This Fall
Aug 10, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
Madonna Wishes Daughter Lourdes a Happy 20th Birthday with a Sweet Throwback ‘Gram
Oct 14, 2016 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Turns 20! See Just How Much She Looks Like Mom
Oct 14, 2016 @ 7:15 am
New York Fashion Week
Kendall Jenner Slays the Runway at Alexander Wang's Show (Plus, Madonna and Lourdes Front Row!)
Sep 11, 2016 @ 8:00 am
Most Recent
Celebrity Moms
Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Looks Just Like Her in This Stunning Shot from Cuba
Aug 18, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
Celebrity
Madonna Shares a Breathtaking Shot of Her Look-Alike Daughter Lourdes Leon During Africa Trip
Jul 15, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Lourdes Leon and Her Girl Gang Define #SquadGoals in Stella McCartney's Campaign Video
Jul 12, 2016 @ 12:00 pm
Celebrity
This Throwback Photo Madonna Just Posted Will Make You Do a Double Take
Jun 27, 2016 @ 6:00 pm
Celebrity
Lourdes Leon Is the Spitting Image of Mom Madonna in This New Photo
Mar 29, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Lourdes Leon Looks Just Like Mom Madonna in Stella McCartney’s Fragrance Campaign
Mar 11, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Lourdes Leon Just Got a New Tattoo That Mom Madonna Is
Really
Going to Love
Oct 21, 2015 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
She's Gone Grey! Lourdes Leon Steps Out With Silver Hair
May 20, 2015 @ 1:30 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Madonna Unveils a New Super Fun Material Girl Campaign Starring Zendaya
Jan 07, 2015 @ 2:20 pm
Celebrity
Birthday Girl! Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rings in Her 18th Year
Oct 14, 2014 @ 9:15 am
Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week: More Stars in the Front Row!
Sep 10, 2012 @ 7:15 pm
Hair Color
Lourdes Leon Dyes Her Hair Black
Nov 29, 2010 @ 2:01 pm
TV Shows
Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer's Honeymoon, Lourdes Starts High School, and More!
Sep 10, 2010 @ 12:00 pm
Fashion
Dance For a Chance to Meet Madonna!
Aug 25, 2010 @ 1:19 pm
TV Shows
Material Girl Draws a Huge Crowd, Glee Star to Shave Head, and More!
Aug 04, 2010 @ 12:01 pm
Celebrity
Material Girl Collection In Stores Now!
Aug 03, 2010 @ 12:49 pm
