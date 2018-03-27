whitelogo
whitelogo
Louise Roe
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Louise Roe
Shoes
The Affordable Shoe Brand Everyone in Hollywood Seems to Be Wearing
Mar 27, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Louise Roe Gives Birth to Baby Girl—Find Out Her Adorable Name
Jan 14, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Celebrities Reveal Well-Kept Secrets About Their Dresses at the
InStyle
Awards 2017
Oct 24, 2017 @ 4:00 am
Most Recent
Videos
Louise Roe's Baby Bump Is the Cutest Emmys Accessory
Sep 17, 2017 @ 7:15 pm
Accessories
Why this Influencer-Approved Bag Line Should Be on Your Radar
Aug 11, 2017 @ 7:45 pm
Golden Globes
All the Glamorous 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals
Jan 08, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Home Tours
Peek Inside "It" Girl Louise Roe's L.A. Dream Home
Apr 14, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Most Recent
New York Fashion Week
Find Out Who's Sitting Front Row This Season
Feb 15, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Celebrity
See the Heartwarming Reason Why Celebrities Are Matching in This Scarf
Jan 20, 2016 @ 10:30 pm
Golden Globes
The Best Red-Carpet-to-After-Party Outfit Changes from the Golden Globes
Jan 11, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity
Jaime King and Sarah Hyland Shine at Revolve's Fashion Show in Support of Cancer Research
Oct 23, 2015 @ 4:15 pm
Fashion
Louise Roe on Her "Strategic" NYFW Wardrobe Plan
Sep 10, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
Alison Brie's Dream
Lip Sync Battle
Teammate? Anna Kendrick
Jul 15, 2015 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
The Revolve and
People StyleWatch
Hamptons Party Gave Us Major FOMO
Jul 13, 2015 @ 3:15 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Louise Roe on Her New Book and Most Memorable Front-Row Moment---Ever
Apr 21, 2015 @ 4:31 pm
Celebrity
British Invasion! Roksanda Ilincic Debuts Collection in L.A. With Julianne Hough, Ashley Madekwe, and More
Jun 13, 2013 @ 2:33 pm
TV Shows
Louise Roe Tells InStyle All About Her Finale Fashion Star Outfit, Week 10
May 10, 2013 @ 5:35 pm
TV Shows
Louise Roe Tells InStyle All About Her Fashion Star Outfit, Week 9
May 03, 2013 @ 5:30 pm
TV Shows
Louise Roe Tells
InStyle
All About Her Fashion Star Outfit, Week 8
Apr 26, 2013 @ 2:00 pm
TV Shows
Louise Roe Tells
InStyle
All About Her
Fashion Star
Outfit, Week 7
Apr 19, 2013 @ 5:30 pm
TV Shows
Louise Roe Tells
InStyle
All About Her Fashion Star Outfit, Week 6
Apr 12, 2013 @ 2:30 pm
TV Shows
Louise Roe Tells
InStyle
All About Her Fashion Star Outfit, Week 5
Apr 05, 2013 @ 4:45 pm
TV Shows
Louise Roe Tells
InStyle
All About Her Fashion Star Outfit, Week 4
Mar 29, 2013 @ 3:30 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!