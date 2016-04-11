Louis Tomlinson's Son Takes After Dad in This Sweet Instagram

Louis Tomlinson's son Freddie is getting so big! The One Direction star, who welcomed the little one with Briana Jungwirth in January, shared a photo of the 11-week-old on his Instagram last week, and it looks like he's definitely taking after his dad.

In the too-cute snap, Freddie looks adorable in a white onesie as he lies on a fluffy giraffe with a pint-size soccer ball between his chubby little legs. The toy ball is definitely a gift from dad, who is a well-known supporter of his hometown team Doncaster Rovers. The 24-year-old pop star simply captioned the 'gram with a soccer ball emoji (below).

⚽️ A photo posted by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Apr 7, 2016 at 12:57pm PDT

Tomlinson wasn't the only one on-hand to dote on his son—the One Direction member's half-sisters Phoebe and Daisy also stopped by to meet Freddie. They both shared snaps on their Instagram accounts to commemorate the family get together. Scroll down to see more sweet photos of Freddie.

Freddie,my adorable nephew!❤️💕💙😘👶🏼👶🏼 A photo posted by Phoebe Rose Tomlinson Deakin (@thephoebetomlinson) on Apr 7, 2016 at 1:50pm PDT