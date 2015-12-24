Happy Birthday to Louis Tomlinson! See His Best Bedhead Moments Ever

Happy birthday today to the oh-so-charming One Direction member Louis Tomlinson! The British boy bander is officially 24 today and we can't believe all he's managed to accomplish in such a short career. After all, it's only been since 2010 that he and his band mates have been making girls ca-razy over their heartfelt lyrics (and insanely good looks).

Since getting their big break on the U.K.-based TV series X Factor, Tomlinson and his 1D mates have managed to sell more than 35 million records worldwide, release countless chart-topping singles, garner a huge social media following, and take home several awards for their musical endeavors, including two BRIT Awards, two American Music Awards, and three MTV Video Music Awards.

Today, we are focusing in on Tomlinson, the now-24-year-old, who's brought so much to One Direction's dynamic. Not only does he have endless talent and undeniable charisma, but he also always arrives with his hair game on point. Um, bedhead anyone?

In honor of Tomlinson's big day, we've rounded up our favorite bedhead moments from the singer—that have only made it even more difficult to choose which One Direction member we love most. Happy birthday, Louis!