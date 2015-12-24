Happy Birthday to Louis Tomlinson! See His Best Bedhead Moments Ever

Anna Hecht
Dec 24, 2015

Happy birthday today to the oh-so-charming One Direction member Louis Tomlinson! The British boy bander is officially 24 today and we can't believe all he's managed to accomplish in such a short career. After all, it's only been since 2010 that he and his band mates have been making girls ca-razy over their heartfelt lyrics (and insanely good looks).

Since getting their big break on the U.K.-based TV series X Factor, Tomlinson and his 1D mates have managed to sell more than 35 million records worldwide, release countless chart-topping singles, garner a huge social media following, and take home several awards for their musical endeavors, including two BRIT Awards, two American Music Awards, and three MTV Video Music Awards. 

Today, we are focusing in on Tomlinson, the now-24-year-old, who's brought so much to One Direction's dynamic. Not only does he have endless talent and undeniable charisma, but he also always arrives with his hair game on point. Um, bedhead anyone? 

In honor of Tomlinson's big day, we've rounded up our favorite bedhead moments from the singer—that have only made it even more difficult to choose which One Direction member we love most. Happy birthday, Louis!

1 of 9 louist91/Instagram

1D Selfies

The birthday boy's hair was so well styled for showtime, he decided to point it out. Lookin' good, Louis!

2 of 9 louist91/Instagram

Pensive Louis

Peering off into the distance and lookin' good while doing so.

3 of 9 louist91/Instagram

Out with the Bros

Hair game strong.

4 of 9 louist91/Instagram

Primped and Ready to Perform! 

Boys will be boys. Tomlinson couldn't help but snap a selfie when his hair was so show-ready.

5 of 9 louist91/Instagram

Casual n' Cute

Three's no crowd when you look this good. Check out that side-swept 'do Tomlinson is rocking. Major swoon.

6 of 9 louist91/Instagram

Sunshine and Good Times

Once again, Tomlinson's a total guy's guy. Cheers to you too, Louis! 

7 of 9 louist91/Instagram

One Direction Rivalry

Tomlinson and fellow 1D mate, Liam Payne, face off to see whose hair game is stronger. Who do you say wins?

8 of 9 louist91/Instagram

Bedhead to the Max

Words can't say how much we love this look. Tomlinson, you've done it again.

9 of 9 louist91/Instagram

Classic Man

We can only imagine the reactions coming from the crowd as Tomlinson and Niall Horan snap a hair selfie on stage. Happy birthday, Louis!

