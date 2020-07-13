Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Petition Judge for Lower Bonds
They're both under $1 million bonds at the moment.
After Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to charges in the college admissions scandal back in May 2020, U.S. District Court Judge Nathanial Gorton set their bonds at $1 million each. According to Page Six, the couple is requesting that the bond be lowered to $100,000 each, since there's no chance that the two would be flight risks given the current travel restrictions.
"There is no indication that defendants will flee rather than face sentencing," a memo from the case reads. Loughlin and Giannulli are set to be sentenced on August 21.
Page Six notes that part of the new bond deal involves removing a stipulation that the bond be secured by a lien on their home. Justin Mateen, one of Tinder's co-founders, purchased the family's Bel Air mansion for $18 million and the deal is currently in escrow.
Loughlin and Giannulli's deal carried the recommendation of a two-month prison sentence for Loughlin and five months for Giannulli along with a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release, and 250 hours of community service. However, Judge Gorton still has the opportunity to change those stipulations. Felicity Huffman, another prominent celebrity that was involved with the college admissions scandal, had been sentenced to 14 days in prison. In October 2019, she served 11 of those days.