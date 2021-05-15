Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Asked a Judge for Permission to Travel to Mexico
The couple is requesting a five-day vacation to Cabo.
After completing their prison sentences for their roles in the college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are hoping to treat themselves to a relaxing getaway in Mexico. According to court documents obtained by People, the couple is asking a judge to grant them travel permission to Cabo next month "to spend time with [their] family."
Lori and Mossimo are still on probation, and in their travel requests, which were filed on Monday, the pair pointed out that they've remained compliant during their supervised release.
"Ms. Loughlin has remained in compliance during her term of supervised release. According to the Central District of California, Ms. Loughlin has presented respectfully and cooperatively in all interactions with her Probation Officer," reads Loughlin's filing, while a request on Giannulli's behalf reveals that he has paid his fine of $250,000 and "is actively working on completing his community service requirement."
Last May, the couple pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 in exchange for their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, to be admitted to USC as crew recruits. After a plea deal was issued in August 2020, Loughlin served just under two months in jail, paid a $150,000 fine, and was ordered to 150 hours of community service.
Mossimo, for his part, was sentenced to five months in prison, but was released early and served the remainder of his time at home. And it's reported that the pair might've already indulged in some quality couple time since completing their sentences.
Nearly a week after being released from house arrest last month, Mossimo and his wife are believed to have headed to The Madison Club in La Quinta — "one of the most exclusive country clubs in the world" — for a secret trip together, according to The Sun. A source told the publication: "They arrived together in the afternoon of Friday, April 23 and kept a super low profile. It was the perfect high-end place for them to reconnect after such a long time apart and Mossimo was released from home confinement."