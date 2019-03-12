Here's How Lori Loughlin Made the $500,000 She Allegedly Paid in the College Admissions Scam

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Along with dozens of other wealthy parents, actress Lori Loughlin, star of Full House and Fuller House, was charged Monday with felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to CNN.

According to reports, she relied on falsified documentation to get the her daughters accepted to USC's crew team, even though they don't play the sport, CNN reported. Other parents involved in the nationwide scam reportedly paid to have special proctors help their children cheat on standardized tests like the ACT and the SAT. In addition to Loughlin and other unnamed CEOs, actress Felicity Huffman was also charged. Participating exam proctors, college administrators and athletic coaches from several colleges — including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Southern California — were indicted as well.

Curious about what this means for Loughlin's financial future? It sounds like it's going to be a long road, but here's what we know about the actress's net worth that might help shed a little light.

The Richest says Loughlin has an estimated net worth of $6 million, while Celebrity Net Worth clocks her in a bit higher, estimating her net worth is about $8 million. Loughlin shares two children with Target fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli (yes, that Mossimo) who has an estimated worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Court documents filed on Monday say Loughlin and Giannulli, "agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC," according to ABC News.

After playing the beloved "Aunt Becky" in Full House from 1987 to 1995, Loughlin recently revived her role for several appearances in the sequel spinoff of the show, Fuller House. She has starred in several other television shows and movies, including 90210 and When Calls The Heart.