Lorde Showed Us the Cool Way to Rock Flowers at a Festival (Hint: It's Not a Crown) 

There's only one thing that could draw our attention away from Bradley Cooper's hipster beard—and that's Lorde in a floral Gucci jumpsuit. On Friday, the "Green Light" singer took to the stage at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, U.K., and put her flair for fashion on display along with her husky vocals.

Working with stylist Karla Welch, the star selected a long-sleeved suit that was as sparkling as it was skin-tight. Lorde eschewed any twee crowns, but wore plenty of bold purple flowers via the pattern on her suit. The singer's only accessory was a simple black belt—unless, of course, you count her signature, thick and wavy mane.

This isn't the first time Lorde has made a festival stage her runway. At Coachella, the T-Swift pal looked like a punk princess in a glittering bustier top and stretchy, wide-leg metallic pants.

We get it: You're getting FOMO. But, don't be dramatic. Lorde will bring you the Melodrama herself (we got dad jokes!) on her new world tour. Catch her if you can, and don't be surprised if you leave craving all kinds of sparkling fall fashion.