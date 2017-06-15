Here's How Lorde Overcame Relentless Body Shaming

Things have changed since Lorde hit the music scene as a fresh-faced 16-year-old in 2013: She never stood for body shaming, but now she doesn't let it shake her confidence either.

As the songstress rose to fame with her hit "Royals," she also experienced an increasing amount of body shaming online. In an interview with New Zealand's NME, Lorde opened up about the relentless trolls she dealt with on social media, and how she learned to overcome them.

"It rocked my foundations and could have f**ked me, you know?," she told the site. "I remember being made aware of my looks and my body in a way that I had never been."

RELATED: Lorde Announces Major Melodrama World Tour

WATCH: Lauren Conrad Bans Body-Shaming Words from Her Website

""I remember all these kids online, I think I beat their favorite people to Number One, and they were like, 'F**k her, she's got really far-apart eyes," she continued, "I remember being like, 'Whoa! How did I get all this way without knowing I had far-apart eyes?' Just weird sh*t like that. But I was able to return to my family and shelter against that and get to where I am now. I feel so comfortable in myself."

After seeking solace with her family, she never looked back. Now, Lorde is ready to take the music industry by storm again with the release of her second album, Melodrama, which drops Friday, and a world tour to boot.

We. Can't. Wait.