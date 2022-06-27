Lorde Just Ditched Her Dark Hair To Go Blonde

Most of us know Lorde as an ethereal raven-haired beauty, but now, she's discovering once and for all if blondes really do have more fun.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old singer debuted her new golden locks while performing at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in England. Lorde wore her fresh hair, which was colored by hair stylist Cameron Rains, in a middle part styled in beachy waves for the occasion, which she complemented with dark brown eyebrows and a subtle purple eyeshadow look. While this isn't the first time we've seen the star with blonde hair (she sported a similar look in a music video for her song "Mood Ring" last year), the appearance marks the first time Lorde has actually dyed her hair as opposed to just using a wig.

Lorde kept the purple theme going into her outfit by pairing the new 'do with a lilac corset bodysuit that featured thigh-flossing strings layered over sheer red tights. The singer finished her ensemble with simple gold necklaces, gold hoop earrings, and black dress shoes.

During her performance, the "Solar Power" singer also decided to speak out about the recent overturning of the landmark abortion case, Roe V. Wade. "Welcome to sadness," Lorde said on stage. "The temperature is unbearable until you face it. Wanna hear a secret girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born."

She continued, "That horror is your birthright. But here's another secret. You possess strength. That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today to make exercising that wisdom your life's work because everything depends on it. F–k the Supreme Court."