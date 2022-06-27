Celebrity Lorde Just Ditched Her Dark Hair To Go Blonde For like the first time, ever. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 27, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Most of us know Lorde as an ethereal raven-haired beauty, but now, she's discovering once and for all if blondes really do have more fun. On Sunday, the 25-year-old singer debuted her new golden locks while performing at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in England. Lorde wore her fresh hair, which was colored by hair stylist Cameron Rains, in a middle part styled in beachy waves for the occasion, which she complemented with dark brown eyebrows and a subtle purple eyeshadow look. While this isn't the first time we've seen the star with blonde hair (she sported a similar look in a music video for her song "Mood Ring" last year), the appearance marks the first time Lorde has actually dyed her hair as opposed to just using a wig. Lorde Wore Her Hair as a Scarf on the Red Carpet Lorde kept the purple theme going into her outfit by pairing the new 'do with a lilac corset bodysuit that featured thigh-flossing strings layered over sheer red tights. The singer finished her ensemble with simple gold necklaces, gold hoop earrings, and black dress shoes. During her performance, the "Solar Power" singer also decided to speak out about the recent overturning of the landmark abortion case, Roe V. Wade. "Welcome to sadness," Lorde said on stage. "The temperature is unbearable until you face it. Wanna hear a secret girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born." She continued, "That horror is your birthright. But here's another secret. You possess strength. That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today to make exercising that wisdom your life's work because everything depends on it. F–k the Supreme Court." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit