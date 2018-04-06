Lorde made "Royals" the song of the moment, and the singer-songwriter's edgy approach to life wins her devoted fans on Instagram and Twitter. Consider us your guide to everything Lorde, from her boyfriend to her latest songs, tours and albums. When it comes to style, Lorde has redefined fashion. Click through photos of Lorde's best street-style outfits and red-carpet looks at the Grammys and Golden Globes. Then follow our Lorde hair tutorials and makeup DIYs--including where to shop her favorite lipstick and eyeliner.

Lorde made "Royals" the song of the moment, and the singer-songwriter's edgy approach to life wins her devoted fans on Instagram and Twitter. Consider us your guide to everything Lorde, from her boyfriend to her latest songs, tours and albums. When it comes to style, Lorde has redefined fashion. Click through photos of Lorde's best street-style outfits and red-carpet looks at the Grammys and Golden Globes. Then follow our Lorde hair tutorials and makeup DIYs--including where to shop her favorite lipstick and eyeliner.