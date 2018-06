1 of 6 Michele Crosera/Getty

Charmed, Couture

She’s conquered the big and small screens and become known in Hollywood as much for her brains as for her beauty, and now Salma Hayek is about to settle down. The lucky man is French luxury goods mogul François-Henri Pinault, whose firm owns many of the fashion world’s most desirable labels, including Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Gucci. Since the Oscar-nominated actress has topped best-dressed lists wearing many of the couture names in her fiance’s portfolio, her future certainly looks fashionable.



For the opening of the Palazzo Grassi in Venice, Hayek accented her tiny waist in a full-length gown with mesh inserts.