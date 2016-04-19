The Internet Is Losing It Over a Girl Who Looks Like Kylie Jenner and Lucy Hale

We all know the drill with celeb doppelgängers — every once in a while, Internetland explodes over the striking resemblance of a “normal” person and a celebrity, right?! Nothing new here, you’d say, but wait until you hear the rest. There is a girl who actually looks like not one but two celebs combined — Kylie Jenner and Lucy Hale. And this is not just our opinion, Hale thinks so, too.

The actress shared on Instagram a meme of the young woman, Kelsey, with a description: “If Lucy Hale and Kylie Jenner had a child it would look like this.” Then she captioned the post: “WHAT. Is this a real person or morphing?” We can tell that she was as shocked by the resemblance as we were.

WHAT. Is this a real person or morphing ? 😱 A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Apr 18, 2016 at 11:57am PDT

But let’s take a closer look at Kelsey, who, by the way not only looks like Kylie, but also has a pretty large social media following just like the reality star herself. Also, come onnnn — Kelsey and Kylie! This is too much.

blonde! A photo posted by kelsey (@fatherkels) on Apr 18, 2016 at 6:44pm PDT

why I look like I have a baby hand A photo posted by kelsey (@fatherkels) on Apr 3, 2016 at 11:58pm PDT

tb to being blonde in Vegas A photo posted by kelsey (@fatherkels) on Mar 8, 2016 at 1:28pm PST

Confused? Samsies.