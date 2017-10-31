Look How Happy These 22 Celebrities Look Eating Ice Cream

LUCA TEUCHMANN / MEGA

Look How Happy is a series designed to remind you that joy is, actually, all around. See which celebrities and headline-makers made us appreciate the sillier things in life.

Jonathan Borge
Oct 31, 2017 @ 1:00 pm

If ice cream were a person, wouldn’t you hug it, love it, tell it how much it means to you? Call us crazy, but nothing soaks up the day’s troubles quite like everyone’s favorite summertime treat.

Whether you're the salted caramel type, or partial to rum raisin (no shame), the dessert makes us straight-up happy, which is why we bring you nearly two dozen images of our favorite stars living their best ice cream life.

Scroll down for 21 stars that look so happy eating ice cream. Enjoy!

1 of 22 WCP / Javiles / Bruce / BACKGRID

Angelina Jolie

Just because it's October doesn't mean we can't enjoy a frozen treat—just ask Jolie. The actress was spotted enjoying an ice cream cone in black boots (similar here) and a fall look, and she couldn't have looked more cozy while doing it. 

2 of 22 bellahadid/Instagram

Bella Hadid

3 of 22 lilyjcollins/instagram

Lily Collins 

4 of 22 zacefron/instagram

Zac Efron

5 of 22 Splash News

Rihanna 

6 of 22 mileycyrus/twitter

Miley Cyrus 

7 of 22 SPOT/AKM-GSI

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis 

8 of 22 Timur Emek/Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio 

9 of 22 Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty

Malia Obama 

10 of 22 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Kim Kardashian 

11 of 22 Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Lauren Conrad 

12 of 22 Photopix/Getty

Kendall Jenner 

13 of 22 David Krieger/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Heidi Klum 

14 of 22 chrissyteigen/instagram

Chrissy Teigen 

15 of 22 Photopix/Getty

Naomi Campbell 

16 of 22 SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty

Barack Obama 

17 of 22 KGC-143/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

Lindsay Lohan 

18 of 22 PA Wire/PA Images/AP Images

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

19 of 22 STRF/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

Jennifer Garner 

20 of 22 Express Newspapers/AP Images

Prince Charles 

21 of 22 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Joe Biden 

22 of 22 CRYSTAL/PacificCoastNews

Cher 

