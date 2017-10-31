Look How Happy These 22 Celebrities Look Eating Ice Cream

Look How Happy is a series designed to remind you that joy is, actually, all around. See which celebrities and headline-makers made us appreciate the sillier things in life.

Look How Happy is a series designed to remind you that joy is, actually, all around. See which celebrities and headline-makers made us appreciate the sillier things in life.

If ice cream were a person, wouldn’t you hug it, love it, tell it how much it means to you? Call us crazy, but nothing soaks up the day’s troubles quite like everyone’s favorite summertime treat.

Whether you're the salted caramel type, or partial to rum raisin (no shame), the dessert makes us straight-up happy, which is why we bring you nearly two dozen images of our favorite stars living their best ice cream life.

WATCH: How to DIY Frozen Watermelon Pops

Scroll down for 21 stars that look so happy eating ice cream. Enjoy!