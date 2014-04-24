Remembering Kim Kardashian's First Extravagant Wedding

Kelsey Glein
Apr 24, 2014 @ 5:50 am

We couldn't be more excited for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's upcoming nuptials, as the couple and their adorable daughter North West make for one beautiful and stylish family. What do we know about their wedding so far? People.com reports that the event will take place in Paris as soon as May, possibly at Chateau Louis XIV, which is located right outside the City of Lights. As for the dress, the star has hinted at Balmain, Lanvin, and Givenchy as possible designers.

To get ready for their impending big day (and in honor of Throwback Thursday), we're taking a look back at Kardashian's extravagant wedding to NBA player Kris Humphries, which may give us a hint at how fabulous an affair her union with West will be. Kim, along with the rest of the Kardashian family (Jenners included), were dressed to the nines for the event, which took place on August 20, 2011.

See More Photos: Kim Kardashian's Fairytale Wedding

A few key tidbits? The entire wedding had a black-and-white theme, from attire to décor which included thousands of white roses and was held at a private estate in Montecito, California. Over 400 guests attended the grand affair, including Lindsay Lohan, Ciara, Ryan Seacrest, Serena WilliamsDemi Lovato, Eva Longoria, Mario Lopez, LaLa and Carmelo Anthony, and Robin Thicke, who serenaded the couple during their first dance. The bride looked radiant on her big day in three custom-made Vera Wang gowns, including an ivory ball gown for the ceremony and two more form-fitting dresses for the reception, and keeping with the theme, the bridal party and attendees wore white and black as well.

Want to see more? Take a look back all the best moments from Kim Kardashian's gorgeous wedding in our gallery!

1 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

Peaceful Moment With Family

Kim Kardashian pauses for a quiet moment before the festivities begin and she sees her groom, Kris Humphries.
2 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

A Glimpse At The Bridal Gown

Ready for her big moment, the bride gazes upon herself in the mirror while wearing the first of three custom Vera Wang gowns she would don that evening.
3 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

The Whole Kardashian Klan

The bride's sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie all wore ivory Vera Wang gowns, as did her mother, Kris. Stepfather, Bruce and brother, Rob, opted for black tuxes, while Kim's nephew Mason (Kourtney's son), the ring-bearer, wore white.
4 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

Two Of Her Gorgeous Bridesmaids

Kim's youngest sisters, Kylie and Kendall, posed for a shot before the ceremony in their Vera Wang creations.
5 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

Mason's Big Gig

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's adorable son, Mason (then just under 2-years-old), made his way down the aisle as ring-bearer.
6 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

You May Kiss The Bride!

Kim and Kris shared their first kiss as husband and wife.
7 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

It's Official

The bride looked stunning in her Vera Wang ballgown and diamond headpiece as the newlywed Mr. and Mrs. Kris Humphries made their way out of the ceremony.
8 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

The Luxurious Reception Awaits

After the ceremony, guests made their way to a lavish reception filled with flowers and luxe décor.
9 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

The First Dance

The couple shared their first married dance surrounded by all their family and friends at the reception, for which Kim changed into her second Vera Wang gown of the evening.
10 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

A Famous Crooner

Robin Thicke serenaded the couple during their first dance to a blend of "Angels" and "Let's' Stay Together."
11 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

Father-Daughter Dance

Kim's biological father, Robert, passed away in 2003 from cancer, so her stepfather, Bruce Jenner, walked her down the aisle and danced with her at the reception.
12 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

Two Cool Dudes

Rob and Scott shared a bromantic moment as the duo smoked cigars during the reception.
13 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

Showing Off Their Moves

Ciara and Kris Jenner tore up the dance floor, as guests got their groove on.
14 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

Famous Friends

Kim smiled for a photo with pal Lindsay Lohan.
15 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

Casual Designers Duds

Kendall and Kylie changed out of their Vera Wang dresses into custom-made Juicy Couture jumpsuits reading "Team Hump" as the reception carried on.
16 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

NBA Stars Were Everywhere

Carmelo and LaLa Anthony posed alongside Kim and Kris for a happy photo, with the bride now wearing her last Vera Wang gown made for the event.
17 of 17 Michael Simon, Albert Ferreira/Startraks and Nick Saglimbeni

Cutting the Cake

Kim and Kris sliced into their 6 foot tall, black-and-white wedding cake.

