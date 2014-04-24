Remembering Kim Kardashian's First Extravagant Wedding

We couldn't be more excited for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's upcoming nuptials, as the couple and their adorable daughter North West make for one beautiful and stylish family. What do we know about their wedding so far? People.com reports that the event will take place in Paris as soon as May, possibly at Chateau Louis XIV, which is located right outside the City of Lights. As for the dress, the star has hinted at Balmain, Lanvin, and Givenchy as possible designers.

To get ready for their impending big day (and in honor of Throwback Thursday), we're taking a look back at Kardashian's extravagant wedding to NBA player Kris Humphries, which may give us a hint at how fabulous an affair her union with West will be. Kim, along with the rest of the Kardashian family (Jenners included), were dressed to the nines for the event, which took place on August 20, 2011.

A few key tidbits? The entire wedding had a black-and-white theme, from attire to décor — which included thousands of white roses — and was held at a private estate in Montecito, California. Over 400 guests attended the grand affair, including Lindsay Lohan, Ciara, Ryan Seacrest, Serena Williams, Demi Lovato, Eva Longoria, Mario Lopez, LaLa and Carmelo Anthony, and Robin Thicke, who serenaded the couple during their first dance. The bride looked radiant on her big day in three custom-made Vera Wang gowns, including an ivory ball gown for the ceremony and two more form-fitting dresses for the reception, and keeping with the theme, the bridal party and attendees wore white and black as well.

