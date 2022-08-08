Lizzo Paired Her String Bikini With Fishnet Stockings and Pearls

Leave it to Lizzo to take the oddest fashion combo and make it work. The singer is known for her bold choices in both music and style, and her latest trip to the beach didn't stray from her usual M.O.

On Sunday, Lizzo shared a few thirst traps from her vacation, in which she wore a Good American hot pink terrycloth string bikini with black Chanel fishnet stockings. She accessorized with body pearls by the designer and visor shades that matched her swimwear. In the first selfie, the singer stood beneath a shower head, rinsing off after the beach. The other images captured the hitmaker striking different poses on the beach. The Instagram carousel also celebrated the success of her banger (and arguably song of the summer), "It's About Damn Time."

"#1 SONG IN THE COUNTRY AND I AINT EVEN IN THE COUNTRY ASS BITCH 🥵," she wrote alongside the gallery in honor of her song going number one.

The same day she shared a video to her grid in the chaotic beach look. After squealing and laughing she said to the camera, "I remember when I was telling my friend's mom what my major in college was gonna be, and I told her I was going to major in music performance. And she laughed in my face. She said, 'Music performance? Like Beyoncé?' And she laughed in my face. Only have one thing to say: 'BYE.'"

The singer then held up her phone which was playing Beyoncé and Madonna's "Break My Soul (Queen's Remix)." The tune lists off a slew of iconic Black women in the same spoken-word fashion as Madonna's song "Vogue." "Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, Bessie Smith, Nina Simone/ Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl/ Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack/ Missy, Diana, Grace Jones, Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones/ Helen Folasade Adu, Jilly from Philly, I love you, boo."

"I ALWAYS BELIEVED IN ME NOW BEYONCÉ BELIEVE IN ME TOO," Lizzo captioned the post.