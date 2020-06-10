Lizzo Had the Perfect Response to Health and Body-Shamers
"And it may come as a surprise to y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type. I'm working out to have my ideal body type."
Lizzo shouldn't have to explain anything about her body, but she's taken to social media to do so – again – and this time she laid it out with no room for confusion. Over a montage of videos of her working out, and wearing different outfits in the mirror, the singer/flutist narrated an important message about the "ideal body type."
"So I've been working out consistently for the last few years," she starts. "And it may come as a surprise to y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type. I'm working out to have my ideal body type." She then goes on to say the most important part ... "And you know what type that is," she says. " None of your f–king business because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job."
Louder for those in the back: Lizzo's body, health, and workout are none of anyone's f–king business.
"So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f–king self and worry about your own goddamn body," she continues. "Health is not just determined by what you look like on the outside, health is also what happens on the inside and a lot of y'all need to do a f–king cleanse for your insides."
Lizzo (or anyone for that matter) does not owe the world an explanation about her health and body but she did it anyway. On Twitter, the message was received with many fans immediately posting their support and love for the singer's new video. One fan, using Lizzo's own lyrics, summed up the sentiment perfectly: "Lizzo is 100% that BITCH and she did not stutter y’all better put respect on her name."