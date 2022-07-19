Lizzo Revealed That She Doesn't Believe in Monogamy

"Monogamy, to me, is a little claustrophobic because there are rules."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 19, 2022
Lizzo
Photo: Getty Images

Just a month after Lizzo went public with her boyfriend, Myke Wright, after months of dating the former mystery man, the singer opened up about her thoughts on their "soft launch" and traditional relationships in general.

During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club radio show, Lizzo (real name: Melissa Viviane Jefferson) pointed out that their first carpet appearance — which came before a screening of her Prime Video series Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls — wasn't actually official in her eyes. "We haven't done a red carpet yet, by the way. I just wanna point that out," she said. "That was a [For Your Consideration]. This was a soft launch. I have to respect his privacy. A carpet ain't a carpet unless it's a carpet. A carpet ain't a carpet unless it's on Vogue."

When asked by the host if she could see the relationship continuing for the next 10 years, Lizzo admitted that the thought "scares" her. "I think a traditional relationship scares me for 10 years, but love is forever. I can love somebody forever," Lizzo said. "Monogamy, to me, is a little claustrophobic because there are rules. I think a love relationship that's not monogamous has no rules. I think people who do poly and all that stuff — there's still rules."

She added, "I don't want any rules. But that doesn't mean I'm out here fucking and sucking and ducking. It doesn't mean he is, either. It just means that there are no expectations, and that way, the love gets to just be the main event [...] It's like, do what you wanna do, as long as you love me."

Lizzo continued, saying that if Wright were to decide that he didn't want her to be with anyone else, they could "still have that and not call it monogamy." She finished the thought by saying, "It's just love. It's like, 'I just love you. I'm not worried about nobody else. I'm not worried about anybody else sexually, romantically, emotionally. I'm just worried about you. I'm just thinking about you.' I think that's what we have, which is the most beautiful, pure thing ever."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Things This Polyamorous Sex Therapist Wish People Understood About Ethical Non-Monogamy
12 Things This Polyamorous Sex Therapist Wishes People Understood About Non-Monogamy
SJP RoC
Sarah Jessica Parker Doesn't Think About Aging
Three women wearing bathing suits and scarves in their hair fly through the air standing up on metal swings, early 1950s
What Is Swinging? A Guide to Being In 'The Lifestyle'
Megan Thee Stallion’s ’90s Supermodel Lips Were Created With These 3 Under-$10 Products
Megan Thee Stallion Opened Up About Her 2020 Shooting Incident for the First Time
Diego Boneta
Diego Boneta Says Chivalry Isn't Dead
TBT: Chris Evans & Jenny Slate
TBT: Jenny Slate Called Chris Evans Her "Dream 7th Grade Boyfriend"
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling Is Done with Crash Diets and "Punishing" Herself with Exercise
Are Tall Skinny Guys the Best Cuddlers?
Are Tall Skinny Dudes the Best Cuddlers?
Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn Relationship Privacy
Joe Alwyn Revealed Why He Won't Talk About His Relationship with Taylor Swift
Everything to Know About Cardi B and Offset's Relationship
A Complete Timeline of Cardi B and Offset's Relationship
Signs a Monogamous Relationship Isn't For You
7 Signs a Monogamous Relationship Isn't For You
Polycurious
The Pros and Cons of Being in a Polyamorous Relationship
Subtle Signs You're Dating a Misogynist
14 Subtle Signs You're Dating a Misogynist
Diane Kruger, Joshua Jackson
Diane Kruger Wondered If She Should Slap Joshua Jackson on Their First Date
You Finished Dry January. Now What?
Dry January Is Over. Now What?
Sandra Bullock, Jesse James
Sandra Bullock Made Jesse James's Wedding Band Herself