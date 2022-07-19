Lizzo Revealed That She Doesn't Believe in Monogamy

Just a month after Lizzo went public with her boyfriend, Myke Wright, after months of dating the former mystery man, the singer opened up about her thoughts on their "soft launch" and traditional relationships in general.

During a recent interview on The Breakfast Club radio show, Lizzo (real name: Melissa Viviane Jefferson) pointed out that their first carpet appearance — which came before a screening of her Prime Video series Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls — wasn't actually official in her eyes. "We haven't done a red carpet yet, by the way. I just wanna point that out," she said. "That was a [For Your Consideration]. This was a soft launch. I have to respect his privacy. A carpet ain't a carpet unless it's a carpet. A carpet ain't a carpet unless it's on Vogue."

When asked by the host if she could see the relationship continuing for the next 10 years, Lizzo admitted that the thought "scares" her. "I think a traditional relationship scares me for 10 years, but love is forever. I can love somebody forever," Lizzo said. "Monogamy, to me, is a little claustrophobic because there are rules. I think a love relationship that's not monogamous has no rules. I think people who do poly and all that stuff — there's still rules."

She added, "I don't want any rules. But that doesn't mean I'm out here fucking and sucking and ducking. It doesn't mean he is, either. It just means that there are no expectations, and that way, the love gets to just be the main event [...] It's like, do what you wanna do, as long as you love me."

Lizzo continued, saying that if Wright were to decide that he didn't want her to be with anyone else, they could "still have that and not call it monogamy." She finished the thought by saying, "It's just love. It's like, 'I just love you. I'm not worried about nobody else. I'm not worried about anybody else sexually, romantically, emotionally. I'm just worried about you. I'm just thinking about you.' I think that's what we have, which is the most beautiful, pure thing ever."