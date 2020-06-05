Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and More Celebs Will Have Black Leaders Take Over Their Instagrams
Their followers are getting access to voices from the Black Lives Matter movement.
A few of music's biggest names are using their social media platforms for good — and giving their followers a chance to hear from the Black Lives Matter movement's thought leaders. Today and over the next few days, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, and Selena Gomez will be handing over their feeds to various organizations. The initiative will allow those organizations to hold Instagram Live sessions, the opportunity to post important information, and give the stars' followers access to different ways they can help the cause.
Lizzo spoke with @blackvisionscollective today to showcase what was happening in Minneapolis. During her talk, she spoke about the idea of acceptance and the importance of inclusion in the Black Lives Matter movement, including the trans community.
Also today, Lady Gaga handed her profile (and her 42.1 million followers) to causes that she has donated to, including the Loveland Foundation, Black Lives Matter, Campaign Zero, Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Color of Change, Black Future Labs, Fair Fight, and National Lawyers Guild.
"I'm giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices," she said in a statement.
Shawn Mendes announced that he would be sharing his profile as well, highlighting Zyahna Bryant as the first to take it over.
"I've decided to hand over my platform on Instagram & give my stories for the next few days to some incredible young Black changemakers on the frontlines in the fight against systemic racism," he wrote. "The first is @zysaidso."
Selena Gomez is teaming up with Alicia Garza of Black Futures Lab and one of the co-creators of the Black Lives Matter movement.
"Over the next few days, I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us," Gomez said. With more than 178 million followers, Gomez's platform will allow Garza to reach people around the world and share important messages with anyone looking for ways to help and be an ally.