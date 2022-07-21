Lizzo Just Wore One of Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga Looks

Two icons swapping style tips.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 21, 2022
Lizzo
Photo: Getty Images

Whether she's publicly thirsting over Chris Evans or nailing buzz-worthy red carpet looks, Lizzo has proved time and time again that she's perfectly fine with being unapologetically herself. But that doesn't mean one icon can't take a few pointers from another every now and then — which is exactly what the singer did when promoting her single, "About Damn Time," in the most Lizzo way possible.

On Wednesday, Lizzo posted a clip on Instagram of her performing the viral TikTok dance that helped blow up her song earlier this summer. Captioned, "I'm a ridiculous human ... just stream 'About Damn Time' and don't ask any questions," the video showed her wearing a bright yellow skin-tight catsuit made entirely out of Balenciaga-print caution tape.

If the outfit looks familiar, it's because the suit was originally modeled by Kim Kardashian during the fashion house's Winter 2022 show in Paris back in March. While Kim originally styled the outfit with a matching handbag, black sunglasses, and a slicked-back wet hair look, Lizzo opted to skip accessories and rock natural curls with bangs.

The singer's post seems to be a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot for Elle U.K.'s September cover, which was released on Wednesday. Aside from the Balenciaga catsuit, Lizzo wore a stunning blue cut-out popcorn halter dress with matching opera gloves and a glitzy orange jumpsuit with bedazzled tassels and sheer paneling for the shoot while opening up about her life, career, and relationship with social media.

"I don't need social media, social media needs me," she shared. "Social media literally needs people to function. I don't need to go on the internet and feel better about stuff anymore. I have a therapist. I have best friends. I have an amazing team around me who I can talk to. I got love."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Monochromatic Moment Included Summer's Most Beloved Controversial Pant
Dua Lipa Two Friends On Couch Instagram Wedding Guest
Dua Lipa Just Wore White to a Wedding
Kim Kardashian Blue Tight Dress 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kim Kardashian Just Wore the Summer Version of Her Go-To Black Catsuit
Kim Kardashian Close-Up Wet Hair 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar's Party
Kim Kardashian Added a Y2K Staple to a Very 2022 Tiny Leather Top
Kim Kardashian 2019 amfAR Gala New York Black Plunging Gown
Kim Kardashian Wore Sheer Opera Gloves with a Tiny Bikini for Her "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" Debut
Kim Kardashian silver latex dress
Kim Kardashian Wore a Hot Pink Two-Piece Set and Pigtail Braids While on Vacation
Kim Kardashian instagram
Kim Kardashian's Unconventional Yachting Outfit Is a Lesson in Sheer Dressing
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian Red Carpet
The Kardashians Matched in Sexy "Matrix" Looks for Their Latest Photo Shoot
Kylie jenner silver dress
Kylie Jenner's Netted Catsuit Left a Pair of High-Waisted Underwear on Full Display
Kim Kardashian in a blue dress with pony tail
Kim Kardashian Wore a Completely Sheer Catsuit with Nothing Underneath
Kim Kardashian Pink Balenciaga Suit Silver Bag New York
North West Has Some Thoughts About Kim Kardashian's Wardrobe
Selena Gomez Pink Turtleneck "Dolittle" Premiere
Selena Gomez Joked About Being Single in the Most Relatable Way
Kardashian-approved jumpsuit trend
This Controversial, Kardashian-Approved Fashion Trend Is All Over TikTok
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Was Biker-Chic in Balenciaga for Her First Public Event Since Becoming Legally Single
Kim Kardashian pink jumpsuit
Kim Kardashian Just Posed in a Skin-Tight Backless Dress With Cutouts
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Wore Sister Kim's Iconic Nude Latex Dress, Seven Years Later