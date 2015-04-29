Liv Tyler

Apr 29, 2015 @ 10:53 am
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler

WHAT SHE WORE
Tyler personalized her skinny jeans and cardigan with a print top and fun fedora.

WHERE
Shopping in L.A.

Liv Tyler


