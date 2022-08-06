Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'Friends'

Like her on-screen character Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow exuded confidence as a budding actress in Hollywood — that is until, she landed her breakout role on Friends.

This week, Kudrow spoke about feeling insecure about her body while filming the beloved sitcom alongside her real-life besties Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during an episode of the Podcrushed podcast. "I was confident," Lisa explained, adding that she didn't deal with body issues until she watched the show back. "It wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'oh, I don't look like I thought I looked,'" she said. "And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot."

Kudrow went on to say that she always thought of herself as "really skinny" until seeing herself "in clothes and seeing Courteney and Jennifer in clothes."

"At first I thought, 'oh, 'cause they know, like, tailoring, so they can discuss it with the costume designer about where, exactly, to take something in,'" she continued, revealing that Aniston and Cox later joined her on fittings. "That's when I would see, 'oh, OK, it's not just about tailoring.' You know? I'm not trying to say I was overweight, either. I just had no idea the shape of my actual body."

Realizing it was "wrong" to compare herself to others, Kudrow said she began her journey of self-acceptance by her "late 30s or 40s." She concluded, "I just realized, 'oh no — it's OK. This is just what I look like. That's OK. Do what you need to do to be healthy but this is your body and it's OK.'"