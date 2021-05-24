Lindsay Lohan Is Back With a New Christmas Rom-Com
The plot sounds like Paris Hilton meets Overboard.
Netflix's stable of holiday films is getting a new star: Lindsay Lohan. Variety reports that Lohan will be joining her fellow Disney alumnae Vanessa Hudgens in a Christmas rom-com, marking the Parent Trap star's return to acting. The movie is set to start filing in November this year, so unfortunately, fans will have to wait until the 2022 holiday season to see what Lohan can do with Christmas miracles and the usual blend of holly jolly jokes and heartwarming cheer.
Variety adds that the film's plot has Lohan starring as a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress" that gets amnesia from a skiing accident and then "finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas."
Of course, Twitter users found parallels between that synopsis and the movie Overboard.
Fans of Netflix's holiday movies have reason to celebrate: Janeen Damian, the director of A Christmas Waltz will be behind the cameras of Lohan's movie, joining the production team from the A Christmas Prince series and Operation Christmas Drop.
During CNN's 2019 New Year's Eve special, Lohan told hosts Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen that she was looking forward to returning to acting, saying that she wanted to "come back to America and start filming again" and "taking back the life that I worked so hard for, and sharing it with my family and you guys." Since her work on 2013's The Canyons, Lohan had a reality series, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, and acted as a judge on The Masked Singer in Australia.