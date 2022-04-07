Lindsay Lohan Modeled Her Mean Girls Hair After Jennifer Aniston

An entire generation of fans is waiting with bated breath for Lindsay Lohan to make her return to acting — and we're all getting it this holiday season. But before everyone makes sure that their winter travel doesn't interfere with the premiere of Netflix's Falling for Christmas, she sat down with Vogue to reminisce about some of her most standout looks, ranging from her visits to the Met Gala and the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party to now-legendary roles in movies like The Parent Trap remake and, of course, Mean Girls.

Lohan explained that when the team was putting together Cady Heron's look, which went from nerd to bombshell in true '00s rom-com style, she modeled the look after Jennifer Aniston's — ahem, Rachel Green's —iconic layers.

Lindsay Lohan Cady Heron Mean Girls Credit: Photo by CBS via Getty Images

"We were like the character has to be too much and my hair, I wanted it like Jennifer Aniston, but not really, because it was long.," she said. "I remember doing the fittings for Mean Girls and I would just, I would get really excited to wear the skirts and kind of dress more girly but then I felt really relieved when I played Cady just coming fresh out of Africa, because I got to chill and be more relaxed and everyone was kind of jealous that I was wearing sneakers and they couldn't every day.

Lohan also confirmed longstanding rumors that she didn't actually want to play Cady Heron and, instead, auditioned for the role of Regina George, which eventually went to Rachel McAdams.

"The story of me playing Cady in Mean Girls is actually unknown by a lot of people," she said. "I wanted to play Regina, because I'd just come off of Freaky Friday and I really wanted to play a pretty, normal girl now. And I wanted to have a different kind of role than just the damaged teenager again. And Mark Waters, the director, was insistent that I play Cady, and so was Tina [Fey]."

Lohan's video also included other tidbits, like how she and Megan Fox conspired for some DIY bleached highlights with drugstore box dye (that'd be from Lohan's Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen era) and how she and the late Karl Lagerfeld had a close relationship. The two were inseparable whenever she'd visit Paris, she explained, and Lagerfeld even had faux adoption papers written up and sent to Lohan's mother, Dina.