Lindsay Lohan's 2013 Interview with David Letterman Is Going Viral — and People Are Horrified
"This is vile on so many levels."
Following the release of Framing Britney Spears, people have been reflecting on the media's abusive treatment of young women in Hollywood, and they've come to realize that sadly, Britney wasn't the only victim. Like Spears, Lindsay Lohan was also unfairly scrutinized in the press over her personal struggles, and a resurfaced video is going viral to prove just that.
On Saturday, The Face Magazine editor Trey Taylor unearthed Lohan's 2013 late-night interview with David Letterman, tweeting: "This Lindsay Lohan interview on David Letterman in 2013 is horrifying to watch now." At the time, the 27-year-old actress was about to check herself into rehab for 90 days to avoid serving jail time for two misdemeanor convictions and a shoplifting probation violation. But before the stint, she was out promoting her new film Scary Movie 5, and made an appearance on the Late Show.
In an attempt to get the uncomfortable topic of conversation out of the way, Lohan started the interview with several self-deprecating jokes about arriving to the set "early," and how she intended to walk out with the tag still on her dress. Pushing the envelope even further, Letterman point-blank asked the Mean Girls star about her substance abuse battle, "Aren't you supposed to be in rehab now?"
She replied that the date was coming up in May, to which Letterman continued with his line of questioning: "How long will you be in rehab? How many times have you been in rehab? What are they rehabing? What is on their list? What are they going to work on when you walk through the door?"
"We didn't discuss this in the pre-interview," Lohan told the audience, before giving a more diplomatic response. "I think, to be honest, I'm happiest when I'm working and the healthiest and I think this is an opportunity for me to focus on what I love and I don't think it's a bad thing, I think it's a blessing," she said. Letterman prodded again, asking her what substance she was being treated for.
"You can't make a joke of it," Lindsay told him. "That's so mean."
On Twitter, people began to call out Letterman for perpetuating the stigma of addiction, with some going as far to describe his behavior as "vile." Meanwhile, others praised Lindsay for remaining poised during the awkward exchange.
The consensus? Lindsay deserves an apology.