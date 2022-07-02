Lindsay Lohan Is Married to Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan has officially found her happily ever after with financier Bader Shammas.

On Saturday morning, the actress shared a sweet tribute to Shammas in honor of her 36th birthday on Instagram, referring to him as her "husband" — and People later confirmed that the two are, in fact, married. "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she captioned a cute selfie of the newlyweds. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

In the photo, Lindsay can be seen showing off her stunning diamond engagement ring with an eternity band underneath while leaning into her husband's embrace.

Lohan and Shammas, who have been together for three years, first announced they were engaged back in November 2021 on Instagram. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she captioned a slideshow of snapshots of the couple post-engagement. And while details of their wedding are currently unknown, Lindsay told Extra in February that she had plans for the big day.

"I'm looking at destinations," Lohan said. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so…."