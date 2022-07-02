Lindsay Lohan Is Married to Bader Shammas

The couple announced their engagement seven months ago.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 2, 2022
Lindsay Lohan married
Photo: @lindsaylohan/Instagram

Lindsay Lohan has officially found her happily ever after with financier Bader Shammas.

On Saturday morning, the actress shared a sweet tribute to Shammas in honor of her 36th birthday on Instagram, referring to him as her "husband" — and People later confirmed that the two are, in fact, married. "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time," she captioned a cute selfie of the newlyweds. "I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

In the photo, Lindsay can be seen showing off her stunning diamond engagement ring with an eternity band underneath while leaning into her husband's embrace.

Lohan and Shammas, who have been together for three years, first announced they were engaged back in November 2021 on Instagram. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she captioned a slideshow of snapshots of the couple post-engagement. And while details of their wedding are currently unknown, Lindsay told Extra in February that she had plans for the big day.

"I'm looking at destinations," Lohan said. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so…."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Nicole Kidman Keith Urban Wedding Anniversary
Nicole Kidman Celebrated Her 16th Wedding Anniversary to Keith Urban with a Throwback Wedding Photo
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Sitting Table 2018 GLAAD Media Awards
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Married
Nicola Peltz Brooklyn Beckham Wedding
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Got Married
Shay Mitchell Baby No. 2
All the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2022 (So Far)
Paris Hilton Lindsay Lohan
Paris Hilton Opened Up About That Iconic Car Photo with Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears, 15 Years Later
TBT: Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting
TBT: Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting Moved In Together the Day After a Blind Date
Victoria beckham walking sunglasses black top
Victoria Beckham's Mother-Of-The-Groom Necklace Had a Special Meaning
britney spears silver dress
Britney Spears Gave Fans the First Glimpse at Her Wedding Dress
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
An Exhaustive Look Back at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship
Seal, Heidi Klum
TBT: Heidi Klum Told Seal She Was Pregnant After Their First Date
A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
A Complete Timeline of Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship
Josh Duhamel, Fergie
Fergie's Friends Told Her to "Take One for the Team" and Go Out With Josh Duhamel
Everything to Know About Cardi B and Offset's Relationship
A Complete Timeline of Cardi B and Offset's Relationship
Britney Spears Sam Asghari Red Dress
Britney Spears Is Pregnant
Jennifer Lopez White Dress and Ben Affleck Head Kiss 'Marry Me' Premiere
The Most Gorgeous Celebrity Engagement Rings