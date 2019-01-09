Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

You’ll be hard pressed to find a person who doesn’t hear the name “Lindsay Lohan” and immediately think Mean Girls — as in the wildly successful film that is the sole reason why on Wednesdays, we wear pink.

But back in the day, Lohan’s moniker was also tied to a string of run-ins with the law, including several arrests for driving under the influence. Still, Lohan has persevered. On Tuesday, she returned to the spotlight with an MTV reality series called Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which takes place in Mykonos, Greece and features Lohan, 32, as a boss who manages a team of employees. Whether or not the show will take off is yet to be seen, but reviews so far are mixed. While some called the show "entertaining," The Washington Post called the show’s premiere “deeply sad” and The Daily Beast noted that while the show seemed “great on paper,” it “faces a number of insurmountable obstacles that make it almost unwatchable.”

With all of her ups and downs — both in her personal and professional lives — it makes sense that Lohan’s bank account also went up and down. So what is Lindsay Lohan’s net worth and how much will that change with the launch of Beach Club?

Celebrity Net Worth reports Lohan is worth about $800,000 thanks to her various endeavors, from her modeling career (Lohan signed with Ford models when she was three) to her role as Cady Heron on the 2004 hit film, for which Lohan earned $1 million. She earned $7.5 million for the following year’s Herbie Fully Loaded.

Roles in early aughts teen classics like Freaky Friday (2003) and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004), as well as her debut music album, Speak, and a short-lived leggings brand also helped Lohan reel in the cash. She earned more than $27 million from her work in movies alone, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

And yet, in 2010 Lohan was allegedly close to bankruptcy, the result of her party girl lifestyle, several rehab stays, and multiple arrests for driving under the influence, as well as violations of her probation. In February 2011, a store clerk reported Lohan for walking out of a jewelry store wearing a necklace worth $2,500; she was ordered to serve a 120-day sentence, according to CNN. However, overcrowding at the Los Angeles County jail meant Lohan had to serve her sentence under house arrest, the publication reported.

During this time, Lohan also posed for Playboy, a shoot that earned her a reported $1 million. From there, her legal troubles continued, including a September 2012 incident where she was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, and a November 2012 arrest after an alleged altercation at a club, according to CNN. Then in December 2012, the IRS seized control of Lohan’s bank accounts in order to pay back her unpaid federal taxes, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

All of that’s to say, Lohan’s fortune took a nosedive from the years following her Mean Girls success. But in August 2013, she pulled in a reported $2 million to film a series of interviews with Oprah Winfrey. During the sit-down talk, Lohan told Winfrey that she feels “whole again,” adding: “I have such a desire to want to keep this feeling and stay this way, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” according to People.

In April, a spokesperson for Lohan told Money that she has a net worth between $5 and $8 million, in part due to a recent partnership with Lawyer.com.

No word yet on what Lohan will pull in as a result of Beach Club, but there’s a chance it could prove to be a positive in terms of the star’s overall net worth. Wouldn't that be fetch?