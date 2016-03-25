Lindsay Lohan Did a Mean Girls Dubsmash That You Need to Watch Now

Lindsay Lohan's still got it! The actress reminded us of her Mean Girls days on Thursday with a Dubsmash video of herself lip-syncing to one of her lines from the 2004 film. And all we can say is, you go, Glen Coco!

"You know I couldn't invite you, I had to pretend to be plastic," Lohan, 29, mouthed while doing her best Cady Heron impression in a bathroom mirror.

"#TBT #meangirls—this was actually my first time using dubsmash when I just got it a while ago and I found this ... On Thursdays we Reminisce #givenchyphonecase for those who wonder lol" she captioned the short video (below).

Since moving to London in 2012, the former child star has mostly stayed out of the public eye. "She's not partying as much like she used to," a source close to Lohan recently told People. "She's doing really well and she is taking cooking classes with some girlfriends. She has been happy staying out of the public eye. She likes staying in and flying under the radar and staying out of trouble."

Let's hope this won't be the last time she tries Dubsmash!