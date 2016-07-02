Birthday Girl Lindsay Lohan's Got the Best Bikini Body! 11 Times She Stunned in Swimwear

Happy birthday to Lindsay Lohan! Today, the actress, who's known for roles in Freaky Friday (2003) and Mean Girls (2004), turns 30. While we still remember Lohan as the cutie child actress who starred in the 1998 Disney remake of Parent Trap, Lohan's officially grown up and celebrating her 30th birthday milestone.

This past year, Lohan developed a new love interest: her Russian heir boyfriend, Egor Tarabasov. Since the pair started dating, they've moved into a London flat and have spent quite a lot of time traveling. Through it all, Lohan frequently posts photos of their adventures to Instagram in which she appears happy, healthy—and totally fit. In honor of her special day—and hard-earned bikini body—we're celebrating the birthday girl's 30th with 11 of her best bikini photos.