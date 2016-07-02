Birthday Girl Lindsay Lohan's Got the Best Bikini Body! 11 Times She Stunned in Swimwear

Anna Hecht
Jul 02, 2016 @ 7:15 am

Happy birthday to Lindsay Lohan! Today, the actress, who's known for roles in Freaky Friday (2003) and Mean Girls (2004), turns 30. While we still remember Lohan as the cutie child actress who starred in the 1998 Disney remake of Parent TrapLohan's officially grown up and celebrating her 30th birthday milestone.

This past year, Lohan developed a new love interest: her Russian heir boyfriend, Egor Tarabasov. Since the pair started dating, they've moved into a London flat and have spent quite a lot of time traveling. Through it all, Lohan frequently posts photos of their adventures to Instagram in which she appears happy, healthy—and totally fit. In honor of her special day—and hard-earned bikini body—we're celebrating the birthday girl's 30th with 11 of her best bikini photos. 

Sun-Kissed Beauty 

Lohan gave her little brother, Cody Lohan, 20, a shoutout while getting her tan on. She wrote: "Ahh the sunshine...happy days! Miss you @codylohan...can't wait to see you!!" 

"Surf. Swim. Explore."

While chillin' on the water in a metallic bikini, Lohan summed up her selfie with three words: "surf, swim, explore." 

Beach Babe

The starlet stunned in a blue bikini and aviator shades. 

Little Black One-Piece

A very seductive-looking Lohan captioned this strappy bikini shot: "Time flies when you're having fun and happy in love."

White-Hot Ruffles

We can't get enough of Lohan's sweet little white bikini in this sultry selfie. 

Makeup Free and Fabulous

No makeup needed for this cute, candid selfie.

Standout Neon

Lohan was a total head-turner in this bright lime green suit. 

Beachy in Blue

Appearing extra sun-kissed, Lohan smiled softly for a sunny selfie while visiting Turkey.

Poolside Pals

The birthday girl snapped a photo with friends and captioned it: "Be happy and healthy. It's possible." 

Here Comes the Sun

Rocking a strappy white bikini and rose gold sunnies, the starlet looked stylish while getting some sun.

Birthday Babe on a Boat

Shine on, Lindsay! The actress captioned this sunny shot: "Smile. Swim. Sunscreen. Shine." 

