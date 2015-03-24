At our November cover shoot, actress Lindsay Lohan took our breath away with her captivating beauty and charming personality. "Underneath it all, she's really a genuine person," says photographer Matt Jones, who has worked with the actress before. "She is smart, she's funny, she's sassy. She's just fun to be around."
-Jennifer Chan; reporting by Alysia Poe
"We were really going for classic Lindsay," explains makeup artist Paul Starr. "Beautiful, sexy, sophisticated. It was just the best kind of Lindsay."
"Whenever we're at a shoot, the first thing she sees is the clothes, and she wants to try on everything!" says stylist Rachel Zoe, who frequently collaborates with Lindsay on assembling her outfits.
A backstage set decked out with vintage movie props had an Old Hollywood vibe that complemented Lohan's glamorous persona. "She just loves to be a girl," says Zoe. "She has so much life and sparkle to her."
The screen siren drove herself to the shoot in a sleek black Mercedes convertible. "It was quite the entrance," says hairstylist Davy Newkirk. "She showed up with convertible hair-it was great."
From flowing evening gowns to feminine cocktail dresses, the star's clothing selections were pretty, fresh and polished. "She is definitely a pro," says Jones. "She moves really well for the camera-she kind of choreographs the pictures herself."
