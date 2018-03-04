whitelogo
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Videos
Everything We Know So Far About
Mary Poppins Returns
Mar 04, 2018 @ 9:00 pm
Videos
Lin-Manuel Miranda Welcomed Baby No. 2 and He Revealed It Like a
Hamilton
Scene
Feb 02, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Movies
The 10 Movies We’re Most Excited for in 2018
Jan 11, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wife Vanessa Are Expecting Their Second Child
Dec 04, 2017 @ 6:45 am
Celebrity
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Go See
Hamilton
With You If You Win This Contest (Tickets on Him!)
Nov 13, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Returning to
Hamilton
for This Limited Run
Nov 08, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
You Can See Lin-Manuel Miranda Perform in J.Lo Drag If He Hits This Milestone
Oct 11, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
How These Awkward Celebrity Photos Raised $1 Million for Puerto Rico
Oct 06, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
J.Lo and Marc Anthony Reunite on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s New Song for Puerto Rico Relief
Oct 06, 2017 @ 6:45 am
Celebrity
Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull Will Meet Lucky Fans Who Donate to Puerto Rico
Oct 05, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Videos
Celebrities Pay Tribute to Rock Legend Tom Petty
Oct 03, 2017 @ 6:45 am
Videos
These Celeb Reactions to the Vegas Shooting Will Give You Hope
Oct 02, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Videos
Netflix Accidentally Removed
Gilmore Girls
and All Hell Broke Loose on Twitter
Oct 02, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
Celebrity Reactions to Donald Trump’s Puerto Rico Tweet
Sep 30, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Awards & Events
Leo Totally Failed at Going Incognito at the U.S. Open
Sep 11, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Happy Birthday, James Corden! Watch His 7 Best Carpool Karaoke Segments
Aug 22, 2017 @ 8:00 am
Videos
Lin-Manuel Miranda & James Corden Go Nude for a Musical
Aug 18, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Write New Songs For 'The Little Mermaid'
Jul 17, 2017 @ 8:15 pm
Videos
Watch Lea Michele Nail This
Hamilton
Favorite for a Good Cause
Jun 30, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Videos
Emily Blunt Held Lin-Manuel Miranda Against a Wall by His Throat to Get a Comedian's Email
Jun 28, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
This Is How Celebs Reacted to Getting Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jun 23, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Tony Awards
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Mom Has a Very Special (and Bedazzled) Boot Cast for the Tonys
Jun 11, 2017 @ 9:15 pm
Videos
Emily Blunt's Transformation as Mary Poppins Is Practically Perfect
Apr 03, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
