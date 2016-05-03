Lily Rose Depp's Met Ball Makeup Is Your New Go-To Look

Lily Rose Depp is arguably the coolest teenager we can think of. I mean there's the fact that both of her parents are super famous, beautiful movie stars, the fact that she's only 16 and has already walked Chanel, and now the fact the she attended her first Met Ball last night and killed it. Lily's look at the Met Ball was H2T Chanel, literally from her makeup to her gorgeous custom bomber jacket and dress.

Close up glam @sambryantmakeup @jsthestudio !! Love you two😘💅💅💅💅💅💅💅 A photo posted by Lily-Rose Depp (@lilyrose_depp) on May 3, 2016 at 5:15am PDT

It's a bonus really that Lily's makeup look is also TOTALLY everyday wearable— not to mention relatively easy to do (Ciara's silver hair was amazing but probably a tad harder to DIY). Lily paired her pinkish-purple smokey eye with a muted, dusty rose lip, and according to an Instagram from her makeup artist, all Chanel products were used. Now excuse me as I practice this look for my next grocery store run.