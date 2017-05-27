Lily-Rose Depp Is 18! 11 Times the Birthday Girl Redefined Cool

Happy birthday to Lily-Rose Depp! From birth, she was destined for stardom due to her uber-famous dad Johnny Depp and French singer-actress mom Vanessa Paradis. In recent years, though, Lily-Rose has proven she can hold her own in the spotlight and has made a name for herself as a model and actress.

Today, this French-American cutie turns 18—and, with that, we've rounded up her coolest Instagram moments. As a social media master—given her youthful age and natural ability with an iPhone—Depp's artsy Insta-pics are always one step ahead. She's, for sure, one of Tinseltown's edgier teens, leading us to handpick her best Instagrams in honor of her birthday. Herewith, 11 times Depp redefined cool below.

1 of 11 lilyrose_depp/Instagram

Bathroom Selfie

Who could possibly make a dim-lit public restroom selfie chic? It seems like a rhetorical question, but no, Lily-Rose Depp can and has elevated the strange pastime to an artform. 

2 of 11 lilyrose_depp/Instagram

Suited Up

Lily-Rose rocked a suit and tie with all the swagger of a true French teen. 

3 of 11 Instagram/@lilyrose_depp

Strike a Pose

In this stunning black-and-white photo, Depp struck her best model pose in an animal-print pencil skirt and a relaxed sweatshirt.

4 of 11 Instagram/@lilyrose_depp

Straw Selfie 

The starlet leaned in to snap a selfie while drinking a soft drink. She captioned the Instagram: "baby bottle mood." 

5 of 11 Instagram/@lilyrose_depp

Multicolor Makeup

A very done-up Depp snapped this photo mid-photo shoot while rocking rainbow eyeshadow, bright blue nails, and a hot pink lip.

6 of 11 Instagram/@lilyrose_depp

Skipping Class

This birthday girl is a rebel at heart. While ditching class, she snapped a bathroom selfie, saying: "Back on my 'can I go to the bathroom' grind. lol"

7 of 11 Instagram/@lilyrose_depp

Primp and Prep

Depp donned thick black liner and sat patiently while getting all glammed up.

8 of 11 Instagram/@lilyrose_depp

Piggyback Pals

Depp gave her friend a lift while spending time in Paris.

9 of 11 Instagram/@lilyrose_depp

A Star Wearing Stars 

The stylish teen showed off a starry hair accessory in this chic Insta-pic.

10 of 11 Instagram/@lilyrose_depp

Kimono Cool

In a chic komono top, Depp looked stylish as she struck a sultry pose for the camera.

11 of 11 lilyrose_depp/Instagram

Chanel Girl

Depp recently announced she's the face of Chanel's new ad campaign for No.5 L’Eau. Talk about a fabulous way to ring in year 17! 

