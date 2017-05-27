Lily-Rose Depp Is 18! 11 Times the Birthday Girl Redefined Cool

Happy birthday to Lily-Rose Depp! From birth, she was destined for stardom due to her uber-famous dad Johnny Depp and French singer-actress mom Vanessa Paradis. In recent years, though, Lily-Rose has proven she can hold her own in the spotlight and has made a name for herself as a model and actress.

Today, this French-American cutie turns 18—and, with that, we've rounded up her coolest Instagram moments. As a social media master—given her youthful age and natural ability with an iPhone—Depp's artsy Insta-pics are always one step ahead. She's, for sure, one of Tinseltown's edgier teens, leading us to handpick her best Instagrams in honor of her birthday. Herewith, 11 times Depp redefined cool below.