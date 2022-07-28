Lily James Dyed Her Brown Hair Pamela Anderson Blonde

With a recent Emmy nomination for her role in Pam & Tommy now under her belt, Lily James is ready to get into character once again. On Wednesday, the star revealed a dramatic hair transformation on her Instagram Story that took her chocolate brown hair several shades lighter — and we can't help but notice the resemblance to James's on-screen muse, Pamela Anderson.

Knowing what the people want, the actress was sure to detail the hair journey from start to finish on the social platform. After sharing a brunette before selfie with her hairdresser captioned, "@johnmacphersonhair means business," Lily then posted a snap of her newly-blonde locks getting touched up with a round brush. The star later punctuated the slideshow with a clip of her sitting in the car on the way home.

Lily James Instagram

In the video, followers can better see her hair's bright blonde hue, which was styled in loose, beachy waves and complete with Pamela's signature wispy bangs. Lily complemented her tresses by wearing a stark white button-up shirt and a matching tank top, and she chose the song "Platinum Blonde" by Blondie to accompany the video.

Lily James Instagram

Lily's hair change comes just weeks after both her and Sebastian Stan found out they'd been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for their roles in the Hulu miniseries. The actress posted on Instagram to share her gratitude shortly after the announcement, writing that she was "steel reeling" from the "incredible honour."

"I feel so eternally grateful to have worked with such exceptional people, who always worked their hardest to bring authenticity, empathy, and honesty to everything we did," Lily wrote. "You inspire me. Congratulations ! And @imsebastianstan what can I say… you are KING!! The best partner I could have wished for. United from day one. Acting opposite you was the biggest thrill!"