Lily James's Strapless Dress Had a Bedazzled Bodice With a Keyhole Cutout
From her gold sequined harness gown to the pink tulle Versace Oscars dress, every red carpet Lily James has graced this year has been accompanied by fashion fit for a princess — she once played Cinderella, after all. And if the name alone wasn't any indication, the Prince's Trust Gala was no different. The actress showed up in a striking A-line dress with tons of sparkle.
On Thursday, James attended the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala in New York City in a strapless gown with a bedazzled bodice, sweetheart neckline, and keyhole cutout. At the waist, the garment flowed into a straight black skirt that grazed the ground.
James kept her accessories to a minimum with a diamond ring and matching ear cuffs and crawlers. Her dark hair was pin-straight and parted down the middle while her glam was kept simple to allow the dress to do the talking.
The star-studded evening, which was hosted by Lionel Richie, took place at the lavish event hall, Cipriani 25 Broadway in Manhattan and was attended by Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, Phoebe Dynevor, Charlotte Tillbury, Maya Jama, Sabrina Dhowre, and more. The foundation was first established by Prince Charles in 1976 to provide support to young people around the world. According to the website, the charity has "transformed the lives" of almost a million young people in the U.K.
"The Trust helps thousands of young people every day who are facing tremendous hardships, from unemployment to social exclusion, to poverty, mental health issues, disability, or abuse," a statement on the site reads. "Without the right help, they would struggle to move forward in education or employment, and consequently become increasingly at risk of to poverty, ill health, exploitation in their adult lives."