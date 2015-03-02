Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo: Lily James Transforms into Cinderella on the Red Carpet

Red carpet premiere or a royal ball? From the looks of it, it could have been either. Lily James channeled her inner princess at the Los Angeles premiere of Cinderella in a breathtaking voluminous aqua cloud of tulle that would have made Cinderella herself envious.

The enchanting Elie Saab Haute Couture creation was exquisitely embroidered with silk threads, sequins, and Swarovski crystals. The couturier has made a name for himself for whipping up incredible confections (see: Jennifer Lopez's recent red carpet conquest for proof), so it comes as no surprise that Saab would assume the role of James's fairy godmother and grant her the ball gown of our dreams.

But last night's fairy tale fashion didn't start or end with the dress. The Cinderella star added shine with brilliant Kwiat diamonds and a charming dose of whimsy with a fantastical Charlotte Olympia "Time Piece" box clutch ($1,995; charlotteolympia.com) that came equipped with a gold shoe clasp and a pearlized clock face with its hands near the stroke of midnight. It was a magical night indeed—though not the only time that James has transformed into the Disney princess on a red carpet. See her other spellbinding outfits in our gallery.

