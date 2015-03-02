Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo: Lily James Transforms into Cinderella on the Red Carpet

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
Mar 02, 2015 @ 2:15 pm

Red carpet premiere or a royal ball? From the looks of it, it could have been either. Lily James channeled her inner princess at the Los Angeles premiere of Cinderella in a breathtaking voluminous aqua cloud of tulle that would have made Cinderella herself envious. 

RELATED: Coco Rocha Design a Cinderella Collection for the Modern-Day Princess

The enchanting Elie Saab Haute Couture creation was exquisitely embroidered with silk threads, sequins, and Swarovski crystals. The couturier has made a name for himself for whipping up incredible confections (see: Jennifer Lopez's recent red carpet conquest for proof), so it comes as no surprise that Saab would assume the role of James's fairy godmother and grant her the ball gown of our dreams.

But last night's fairy tale fashion didn't start or end with the dress. The Cinderella star added shine with brilliant Kwiat diamonds and a charming dose of whimsy with a fantastical Charlotte Olympia "Time Piece" box clutch ($1,995; charlotteolympia.com) that came equipped with a gold shoe clasp and a pearlized clock face with its hands near the stroke of midnight. It was a magical night indeed—though not the only time that James has transformed into the Disney princess on a red carpet. See her other spellbinding outfits in our gallery.

PHOTOS: All the Times Lily James Looked Like Cinderella on the Red Carpet

1 of 14 WireImage

April 7, 2015

James continued her princess-style streak for the Tokyo premiere of Cinderella, selecting an exquisite peach off-the-shoulder Elie Saab Haute Couture confection with voluminous layers of tulle. 

Advertisement
2 of 14 Mike Marsland/WireImage

March 19, 2015

The actress opted for sleek sophistication at Cinderella's London premiere in a pale blue strapless Balenciaga gown with a thigh-high slit and gold button detailing. James finished her look with simple matching sandals and sleek, straight hair.  

3 of 14 George Pimentel/WireImage

March 11, 2015

For a screening in Toronto, James's sophisticated Christian Dior dress made our hearts skip a beat. She topped off her winning look with a perfectly-themed Olympia Le-Tan clutch and Aquazzura pumps.

Advertisement
4 of 14 Sipa USA

March 9, 2015

James ruled the red carpet at the Saks Fifth Avenue and Disney Cinderella-inspired designer shoe unveiling in an off-white jacquard silk-and-white cotton Dior frock with black Dior sandals.

Advertisement
5 of 14 Neilson Barnard/Getty

March 8, 2015

For a screening of Cinderella hosted by The Cinema Society and Stuart Weitzman in New York City, James donned a crimson Dolce & Gabbana frock with strappy black Stuart Weitzman sandals that screamed modern day princess.

Advertisement
6 of 14 Victor Chavez/WireImage

March 6, 2015

The star put her own twist Cinderella's classic style at a photocall for the film in Mexico City, where she chose a creature-adorned Mary Katrantzou frock that was inspired by the surrealism and vibrancy of Disney’s classic Fantasia.

Advertisement
7 of 14 Victor Chavez/WireImage

March 5, 2015

James kept up her fairy tale streak, gracing the red carpet at the Mexico City premiere of Cinderella in another fanciful ensemble. She selected a sweeping icy blue Prada chiffon gown encrusted with crystals at the bodice, complete with a silver metal Anya Hindmarch clutch and starburst earrings.

Advertisement
8 of 14

March 1, 2015

James channeled her inner princess at the Los Angeles premiere of Cinderella in a breathtaking voluminous aqua cloud of tulle, courtesy of Elie Saab Haute Couture, embroidered with silk threads, sequins and Swarovski crystals. For accessories, she added shine with Kwiat diamonds and a dose of whimsy with an enchanting clock Charlotte Olympia box clutch.

Advertisement
9 of 14 Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

February 18, 2015

James kicked off her day with a Cinderella photo call in Milan in a fiery crimson-red Gucci halter dress with strappy Louboutin sandals.

Advertisement
10 of 14 Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

February 18, 2015

That evening, James stepped out for the Cinderella Milan premiere in an exquisite floral-embroidered Erdem creation that she styled with a moody dark lip and pale Jimmy Choo sandals.

Advertisement
11 of 14 Gennady Avramenko/Epsilon/Getty Images

February 16, 2015

The Cinderella star channeled her inner princess at the Cinderella Moscow premiere in a white strapless embellished Nicholas Oakwell Couture design, complete with metallic silver Chelsea Paris sandals.

Advertisement
12 of 14 Splash News

February 16, 2015

James took the modern-day princess approach for the Moscow photo call of Cinderella, selecting an ivory sleeveless Dior wrap number layered over a long-sleeve lace top and styled with contrast-stitch boots and long pendants. 

Advertisement
13 of 14 WireImage

February 13, 2015

James was positively stunning at the Cinderella premiere during the Berlinale International Film Festival, selecting an enchanting rose strapless taffeta Dior ball gown that she styled with brilliant De Beers diamonds and Jimmy Choo's cyrstal-encrusted Cinderella-designed pumps. Modern-day princess? We think so!

Advertisement
14 of 14 ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

February 13, 2015

James injected a fantastical dose of whimsy to her look at the Cinderella photo call during the Berlinale International Film Festival in a collared floral-embroidered Mary Katrantzou number and delicate black Jimmy Choo sandals.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!