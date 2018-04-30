whitelogo
Lily James
Celebrity
Lily James
Celebrity
Pregnant Claire Danes Glows in Plunging Patterned Dress
Apr 30, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
Cher Goes Platinum Blonde in
Mamma Mia!
Sequel's First Trailer
Dec 21, 2017 @ 8:45 am
Videos
Lily James Will Play a Young Meryl Streep in the
Mamma Mia
Sequel
Jul 13, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Almost Everyone Is on Board for the
Downton Abbey
Movie, Says Lily James
Jul 13, 2017 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
See Each and Every Gorgeous Star at
Baby Driver
's London Premiere
Jun 22, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Celebrity
A Downton Abbey Movie Is For Real Happening
May 14, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Videos
Get Ready for a
Downton Abbey
Reunion in an Upcoming WWII Film
Mar 24, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Emma Watson Turned Down Cinderella Before Playing Belle
Jan 17, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
The Burberry Trench Celebrities Can't Get Enough of
Dec 09, 2016 @ 3:45 pm
Videos
Burberry Celebrates 160 Years with an Epic Film Starring Sienna Miller and Domhnall Gleeson—Watch
Nov 01, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
Alicia Vikander Wows in a White Dress and Goth Lips at the BFI London Awards
Oct 16, 2016 @ 2:45 pm
London Fashion Week
All the Stars at Burberry's London Fashion Week Runway Show
Sep 20, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
London Fashion Week
Cara Delevingne Steals the Spotlight at Burberry, and 6 Other Things to Know About the Shoppable Fashion Show
Sep 19, 2016 @ 4:30 pm
Fragrance
Lily James Just Scored a Beautiful New Gig
Apr 18, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
5 Reasons Birthday Girl Lily James Is Our Next Fashion Obsession
Apr 05, 2016 @ 6:30 am
TV Shows
Missing
Downton Abbey
Already? Here's Where to Catch the Cast Next
Mar 07, 2016 @ 2:45 pm
TV Shows
Downton Abbey
Comes to a Close with New Romances, New Babies, New Ventures, and Old Acquaintances
Mar 07, 2016 @ 7:15 am
TV Shows
Downton Abbey
Series Finale: 5 Reasons to Get Excited
Mar 05, 2016 @ 10:30 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Downton Abbey Season 6 Episode 5 Recap: New Relationships, New Careers, and Tarantino-esque Quantities of Blood
Feb 01, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Beauty
The Secret to Lily James's Flawless Red Carpet Hair and Makeup
Jan 22, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
Videos
Watch Rashida Jones, Lily James, and Sean Hayes's Incredible A Capella Jam Session
Jan 22, 2016 @ 8:45 am
Celebrity
Lily James's Stylist Explains How the
Cinderella
Star's Style Has Evolved
Jan 14, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
These 10 Actresses Were the Most-Searched on Google in 2015
Dec 22, 2015 @ 1:45 pm
