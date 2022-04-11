Lily Collins Wore a Bra Top With an Updated '80s Skirt Suit
Just about every single outfit Lily Collins wears on Emily In Paris is an eye-catching, over-the-top combination of colors, ruffles, bows, and berets, but it seems like her off-camera looks are starting to get a bit of a costumey edge, too. During an appearance at PaleyFest LA to speak about her Netflix series, Collins arrived in a light beige-toned bra top underneath an aquamarine skirt suit with big, bold shoulders, an exaggerated peplum, and an asymmetrical-cut skirt. While many of her fellow Hollywood friends are embracing Y2K style and the return of aughts excess, it looks like she's embracing a whole other decade with this mix of candy colors and '80s opulence.
The Dynasty-worthy outfit came courtesy of Prabal Gurung and Collins shared a few behind-the-scenes shots of the ensemble on her Instagram feed, including closer looks at her throwback beehive updo, Cartier earrings, and exaggerated sleeves. She added sky-high ankle-strap stilettos in the same light skin tone as her lingerie-inspired top to finish off the look.
Collins joined her fellow castmates Camille Razat, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, and Lucien Laviscount — as well as Darren Star and screenwriter Andrew Fleming — to talk about the show's second season and upcoming third (and fourth) outings. The cast confirmed that the third season will explore the new connection between Emily and Alfie (Laviscount's character), though it's safe to assume that there will still be some l'amour between Emily and her hot French chef, Gabriel.
"Even on day one I was like he's like the new guy and he's so cool. What is going on? And every single person on the crew made a point from the hair and makeup department to the grips to the cameraman everyone was like, the new guy is so cool and so nice," Collins said of how Laviscount incorporated himself into the cast from the very beginning. "You just fit right in like you had been there before."