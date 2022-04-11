Lily Collins Wore a Bra Top With an Updated '80s Skirt Suit

Just about every single outfit Lily Collins wears on Emily In Paris is an eye-catching, over-the-top combination of colors, ruffles, bows, and berets, but it seems like her off-camera looks are starting to get a bit of a costumey edge, too. During an appearance at PaleyFest LA to speak about her Netflix series, Collins arrived in a light beige-toned bra top underneath an aquamarine skirt suit with big, bold shoulders, an exaggerated peplum, and an asymmetrical-cut skirt. While many of her fellow Hollywood friends are embracing Y2K style and the return of aughts excess, it looks like she's embracing a whole other decade with this mix of candy colors and '80s opulence.