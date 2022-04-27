Lily Collins Was Inspired to Get Bangs After Spending So Much Time in Paris

Given all of the time Lily Collins has spent filming Emily in Paris in France, it was inevitable the actress would be influenced by the Parisian approach to beauty – specifically their perfectly tousled hair.

"I've been spending so much time in France, and there's a real Parisan je ne sais quoi thing about bangs I was constantly seeing on the street and it made me want to do it," she says of the bangs she got this past winter. "I feel like beauty-wise, I've been basing my choices off the French's less-is-more approach to beauty."

While Collins's long, piecey bangs hit just at her signature bold eyebrows and give off an easy, effortless vibe, the reality is like any style of bangs, they require a extra upkeep. "Getting bangs is something I've wanted to do for so long, but it's a very dedicated decision because you have to put time into them every day," she adds.

Conveniently, the actress is the new face of Living Proof, and along with choosing the right brush or comb for styling her bangs, the actress relies on the brand's hydrating products to keep her fringe (along with the rest of her hair) smooth and under control.

"Bangs require a lot of finessing, and the No Frizz Vanishing Oil has been helpful for me because I'm an air-drier," Collins says. "I don't want it to look too frizzy and dry, so I apply the oil to the ends of my hair and work my way up, and use a little bit to piece-out my bangs so they look done – but not too done."

Aside from making Collins's life with bangs a little easier, the actress' partnership with the brand is an organic one. She's sat in many stylists chairs throughout her career, and whenever she would ask for product recommendations, Living Proof was a common answer.

"It's the most wonderful, organic relationship when you use and love a product from a brand so much and they also want to work with you," Collins says. "Being science-backed and results-driven, our mindsets and mantras align. It's about wanting to enhance you in the most factual way and having proof in the science of the products."

VIDEO: Lily Collins Answers Your Fan Mail

And while Collins has fully leaned into French girl beauty trends, don't expect her to revisit the Y2K-inspired ones on your TikTok For You page. "When I was still in school, I remember going to the 99 cent store in LA, and getting an icy blue frosted lipstick from the makeup section," she recalls. "I would wear blue eyeshadow and that frosted blue lipstick whenever I could and to this day, I don't really understand why. I'm happy that was a choice I made before social media existed."