Lily Collins Expertly Styled the Sweater Trend That's Definitely Sitting in Your Grandma's Closet

Grandmas are having a moment right now, and whether coastal or fancy, people can't get enough of the cozy comfort, eclectic patterns, and oversized fits of every grandma-loved trend. The latest celeb to take a stab at granny fashion? None other than Lily Collins, who not only expertly styled the trend, but enlisted her very own grandma to help complete the look.

On Sunday, Collins shared a duo of snaps with her 26.9 million Instagram followers. Taking a break from her high-fashion Emily in Paris looks, the actress sported a colorful, oversized knit sweater in the photos, which she paired with straight-leg blue jeans. The slouchy cardigan featured a beautiful patchwork of colors and textures, along with a puffed sleeve and wrist cuff. Lily revealed the designer behind the look in the post, captioning the photos, "My Grandma Jane made this sweater. And I'm obsessed!"

Lily finished her look by leaving her long brown hair styled in subtle waves and her blunt bangs (which she got this past winter) on full display. Late last month, the actress shared her inspiration behind the new 'do while chatting with InStyle.

"I've been spending so much time in France, and there's a real Parisian je ne sais quoi thing about bangs I was constantly seeing on the street and it made me want to do it," Collins shared. "I feel like beauty-wise, I've been basing my choices off the French's less-is-more approach to beauty."