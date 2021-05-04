Lily Collins Wore a Chaotic Bucket Hat and Dress Combo on the Emily in Paris Set
Emily Cooper's season 2 style is nothing if not on-brand.
Emily is back! Mais je ne vois pas Paris …
The social media maven has returned for season 2 of Netflix's Emily in Paris, and filming has begun on the French Riviera, in Villefranche-sur-Mer. The titular American abroad, Lily Collins, was spotted on set this week in a series of ensembles that can be best described as quintessentially Emily.
Once more, our girl has opted for an impossibly busy hat, this one the black-and-white patterned love child of a bucket hat and a beret.
Naturally, the hat's print is echoed in her mixed-media minidress, which samples swaths of floral fabric and alternating polka dots patterns.
Collins was also spotted in a retro striped swim coverup and geometric-patterned coat with a set of cartoonishly off-kilter white sunglasses, as well as a blue two-piece swimsuit worn beneath a pattern-mixing kimono.
You do you, Em.