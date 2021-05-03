Emily in Paris Is Back in Business
The divisive Netflix show's second season is officially in production.
Emily has reunited with her beloved Paris for season 2 of Netflix's somewhat controversial blockbuster comedy series (58 million households tuned in within the first 28 days following its launch).
Emily in Paris has weathered viewer criticism, social media criticism, social media editor criticism, a pandemic, a Golden Globes debacle, and through it all, the titular Emily Cooper has lived to eat (and Instagram) another croissant.
On Monday morning, the show's cast shared a video of from set (à Paris!) proclaiming "nous sommes de retour," or "we're back."
"...Annnd we're back!" Emily herself (Lily Collins) captioned her post on Instagram. "Beyond excited to officially be back filming saison deux of @emilyinparis!! More to come. A LOT more! … "
Back in November it was announced that the show had secured a sophomore season on the streaming giant, which the cast celebrated with yet another on-brand video:
Collins spoke with InStyle about her hopes for Emily in Paris's second season last year, touching on the need for diversity across the cast and crew. "I think that there's a big opportunity to include more diversity into the show — behind the scenes, in front of the camera — and there are conversations we're having about that," she said. "Inclusion is something that's really important to me and after everything that's happened these past months, it's been illuminated to me in so many ways of how we can globally do better."