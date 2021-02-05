Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins Let Us Listen to Them Share Their Beauty Secrets

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Gorgeous as hell, stars in the Golden Globe-nominated David Fincher film Mank, works as a Lancôme ambassador: At this point we could be describing Lily Collins or Amanda Seyfried, the thirtysomething confidantes and cosmetics aficionados. And so it's no wonder the two became fast friends after a chance encounter at the Met Gala. "It was very kismet," says Collins, herself Globe-nominated for her starring role in Emily in Paris. But that's about where their likenesses diverge. Where Lily can be found surfing to blow off steam, Amanda's more likely to be caught crocheting. But each surely has beauty secrets of her own that we need to know, so we had them chat it out, here.

How did you first meet?

LILY COLLINS: We were sitting near each other at the Heavenly Bodies Met Gala in 2018 and started talking about all these things we had in common. A few months later we went to Prague to do a commercial together. Four months after that we shot Mank. It was very kismet.

AMANDA SEYFRIED: The commercial was a little intimidating since it was my first Lancôme shoot, but because I was doing it with Lily, it felt way warmer. And then we both got to do this other dream job with [director David] Fincher. I love that we are on this ride together.

What have you both been up to during quarantine?

LC: My fiancé [Charlie McDowell] taught me how to surf. I've learned to let go and be more in the moment. You need to have a certain level of confidence; otherwise, you'll fall. Surfing takes both emotional and physical core strength. It's been a fun way to get over a fear of failing publicly.

AS: God, I can't believe you were surfing — that's so hard. [laughs] Podcasts have been my lifeline. I listen to Audible because I'm always crafting, knitting, crocheting, or weaving.

When you're not working, do you still wear makeup around the house?

AS: I actually put on eyeliner for the first time yesterday. I said to my husband, "Hey, look what I did. It's good, right?" [laughs] I like to spruce myself up for him, and it brightens up the way I feel too. There's a domino effect.

LC: I'll put on a matte lipstick at home. I let my brows do their own thing. I was so insecure as a kid, I used to fixate on them. It's wonderful to be at the point where I embrace them.

"It's about embracing your quirks instead of covering them up." —Lily Collins

Mank was set in 1930s Hollywood and shot in black-and-white. What did you think about the glam for the film?

LC: What I admire is that our [creative] team, specifically makeup, had to think in gradations of gray, not color tones. The intricacies of thinking in black-and-white as opposed to the bright, bold colors we were wearing on set was interesting.

AS: Because I was playing someone so specific [actress Marion Davies], I knew it was going to be a long process to get me there. It's meditative sitting for two and a half hours and being completely transformed, with the wig, red lipstick, and false eyelashes. I'm usually attracted to roles that feel like me, pared-down and raw.

How did you end up reviving your skin?

Image zoom Amanda's Must-Haves: Lancôme Clarifique Refining and Brightening Dual Essence, $102. Eu’Genia Shea Dermatological Formula, $65/12 oz. | Credit: courtesy Eu Genia Shea / courtesy Lancome

AS: Having a routine helps with my sleep, so the rituals I do at night are really important to me. I'm using Lancôme Clarifique Refining and Brightening Dual Essence ($153; selfridges.com), and I'm obsessed with the smell. I used to wash my face twice a day, [but] because I am hydrating my skin so well at night, when I wake up, I feel beautiful.

Image zoom Lily's Must-Haves: Lancôme Advanced Génifique Face Serum, $78/ 1 oz. Kérastase Paris Resistance Masque Force Architecte, $56. | Credit: courtesy Lancome / courtesy Kerastase

LC: After makeup, my skin feels dry, so I love using the Génifique Face Serum ($78–$198; nordstrom.com) for hydration and nutrients. I'll put on under-eye patches when I'm driving. I get to work and look like a crazy person, but it makes such a difference. On camera, especially in black and white, I wanted to feel as illuminated as possible.

"Because I'm hydrating my skin so well at night, when I wake up, I feel beautiful." —Amanda Seyfried

Who has given you the best beauty advice?

AS: My mom caught me trying to wear mascara when I was in middle school, which I don't think is that young, but she just wouldn't allow it. She'd tell me less is more. I definitely get it now.

LC: My mother also always said, "The less there is on your face, the less there is to go wrong throughout the day." It's about embracing your quirks instead of covering them up. The things that make you different are beautiful.