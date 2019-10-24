Model Lily Aldridge Designed the Bedroom of Her Dreams, Then Gave it to Her Daughter

Image zoom Ian Hanson/Big Leo

I wanted Dixie to have a big-girl room,” says model Lily Aldridge about her motivation to revamp her 7-year-old daughter’s bedroom. “I wanted something she could grow into but also be excited about now.” Aldridge, who had her son, Winston, this past January, worked with Restoration Hardware’s design team to update both of her kids’ bedrooms at their Tennessee farmhouse. But for her daughter’s space, Aldridge tapped into her own childhood for inspiration.

Image zoom Ian Hanson/Big Leo

Image zoom Ian Hanson/Big Leo

“I love Dixie’s bed. I had a similar one when I was a kid, and I used to swing from the top. It’s a great memory for me, and I love that she gets to create her own memories in her new room. I also always wanted a pinboard, so I’m living vicariously through her now,” she says.

Image zoom Ian Hanson/Big Leo

But for Aldridge, the best part of the process was that it was done in secret: “Dixie actually didn’t know we were redecorating her room — I live for surprising her!”

Image zoom Ian Hanson/Big Leo

"We focused on soft, plush textures to create a comfortable spot for Dixie’s imagination to run wild," she says about the space. Pale pinks, cozy textures, and girlie details are grounded by lush greens and blues. See all the photos, and shop some of Lily's nursery picks, below.

Image zoom Ian Hanson/Big Leo

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop it

Image zoom Courtesy $1,259 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom Courtesy $190 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom Courtesy $79 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom Courtesy $390 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom Courtesy $39 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom Courtesy $344 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom Courtesy $42 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom Courtesy $199 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom Courtesy $185 SHOP IT Opens a new window

Image zoom Courtesy $80 SHOP IT Opens a new window

For more stories like this, pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download Oct. 18.