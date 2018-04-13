How to Pack For a Music Festival Like a Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge 

As Coachella kicks off with weekend one, the fashion elites are ready to show off their very best desert denim and boho-chic looks. We caught up with Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge ahead of the festival (where she met her husband, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, 11 years ago this weekend) to see what she can't go to Coachella (or any music festival) without.

"Coachella has a special place in my heart," the supermodel tells InStyle. "I remember exactly what I was wearing when I met Caleb, it was denim cut off shorts, a white tank top, a brown fanny pack, and Converse—he always teases me about the fanny pack" (shop a similar Jérôme Dreyfuss fanny pack, $460). Aldridge says she's been rocking the fanny-pack look well before style stars like Kendall Jenner made them cool. "I've always been very comfortable in sneakers, denim, tank tops, and a fanny pack at music festivals because I'm running around having fun, and I like the fanny packs because they leave my hands free to dance."

And dance she does. Aldridge says that aside from meeting her husband at Coachella, her favorite festival moment ever came when she had the chance to be on stage and dance it out while Empire of the Sun performed. "I remember being a kid going to Coachella, and then that year I was actually on stage watching them," Aldridge says. "I was just like blown away how amazing it is to look at the crowd and feel the people."

Heading to a music festival this season? Shop Aldridge's list of must-pack items from clothes like Levi's Made & Crafted denim crop top, to shoes and her favorite all-important waterproof mascara below. Create the perfect style to make you look and feel your best for your own favorite festival memories—"You never know, you might meet your wife or husband there!"