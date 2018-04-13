How to Pack For a Music Festival Like a Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge 

Apr 13, 2018

As Coachella kicks off with weekend one, the fashion elites are ready to show off their very best desert denim and boho-chic looks. We caught up with Victoria's Secret Angel Lily Aldridge ahead of the festival (where she met her husband, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill, 11 years ago this weekend) to see what she can't go to Coachella (or any music festival) without.

"Coachella has a special place in my heart," the supermodel tells InStyle. "I remember exactly what I was wearing when I met Caleb, it was denim cut off shorts, a white tank top, a brown fanny pack, and Converse—he always teases me about the fanny pack" (shop a similar Jérôme Dreyfuss fanny pack, $460). Aldridge says she's been rocking the fanny-pack look well before style stars like Kendall Jenner made them cool. "I've always been very comfortable in sneakers, denim, tank tops, and a fanny pack at music festivals because I'm running around having fun, and I like the fanny packs because they leave my hands free to dance."

And dance she does. Aldridge says that aside from meeting her husband at Coachella, her favorite festival moment ever came when she had the chance to be on stage and dance it out while Empire of the Sun performed. "I remember being a kid going to Coachella, and then that year I was actually on stage watching them," Aldridge says. "I was just like blown away how amazing it is to look at the crowd and feel the people."

Heading to a music festival this season? Shop Aldridge's list of must-pack items from clothes like Levi's Made & Crafted denim crop top, to shoes and her favorite all-important waterproof mascara below. Create the perfect style to make you look and feel your best for your own favorite festival memories—"You never know, you might meet your wife or husband there!"

Fanny Packs

The fanny pack is perfect when you just want to leave your hands free to dance like Aldridge. "I love that fanny packs are so in right now, and I love the Isabel Marant fanny pack. I'd totally wear it with my Levi's, full denim look with the fanny pack over my shoulder and a pair of cool sneakers," Aldridge said. "I think that is always a good look."

Isabel Marant available at Nordstrom $495 SHOP NOW
Luminizer

Aldridge likes a simple makeup look for festivals with a little highlighter to enhance her glow. "I think like a highlighter on your cheek is always beautiful because you're running around and sweating," Aldridge said. "If you had like full glam I feel like it's too much."

RMS Beauty available at Nordstrom $38 SHOP NOW
Waterproof Mascara

No one likes runny mascara, but beating the heat at music festivals cam prove tricky. Aldridge likes this Tarte mascara that she says keeps her lashes looking full and fresh all day. "[At music festivals], you're really sweaty and you're dancing and you don't want your mascara dripping down your face," Aldridge says. "I've made that mistake so many times at concerts."

Tarte available at Macy's $23 SHOP NOW
Levi's Made & Crafted Crop Top 

Aldridge likes to pair this Levi's Made & Crafted crop top with the matching culotte pants for a hot denim-on-denim look. "I love denim on denim on denim," Aldridge tells InStyle. "I just think it always looks cool and always looks timeless."

available at Levi's Made & Crafted at Neiman Marcus $158 SHOP NOW
Levi's Made & Crafted Denim Coulottes 

Take a break from your usual denim shorts and check out these Levi's Made & Crafted culottes. "I love that these have that tie-dye kind of feature," Aldridge tells us. "I think it's really cool and fun for summer."

available at Levi's Made & Crafted at Neiman Marcus $198 SHOP NOW
High Top Converse 

Lily likes to keep things simple and sport sneakers at festivals. High Top Converse are her go-to. "I've always thought it's cooler to be in sneakers," Aldridge said. "It's less of like a dressy look." 

Converse available at Bloomingdale's $60 SHOP NOW
Sunblock 

Aldridge's sunblock favorite? Oil-free Aveeno takes the cake. "I think sunblock is so important, and I love using an oil-free one," Aldridge said. "I've been using Aveeno forever."

Aveeno available at Amazon $7 (from $11) SHOP NOW

