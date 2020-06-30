Lili Reinhart Apologized After Using a Topless Photo to Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor
She promised her followers that she's "still learning."
The public is still calling for justice for Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police while she was sleeping in her home, including Riverdale star Lili Reinhart. However, after she posted a photo of herself asking her followers to demand consequences for the officers involved, which included her self-proclaimed side-boob, she retracted the message. Critics slammed her for being misguided and using Taylor's death as a joke or meme and Reinhart apologized, took the post down, and promised that she was "still learning and trying to be better."
Reinhart posted the image yesterday and quickly faced criticism, with many sharing the image and calling her out for using Taylor as a marketing tactic or an excuse to post sexy images.
Reinhart's intentions may have been in the right place, but it didn't matter to some people.
In addition to taking the post down, she issued an apology on Twitter, saying that she made a mistake and that she never meant to insult anyone, Taylor included.
"I've always tried to use my platform for good. And speak up about things that are important to me. I also can admit when I make a mistake and I made a mistake with my caption. It was never my intent to insult anyone and I'm truly sorry to those that were offended," she wrote.
Her apology continued, saying that she didn't fully comprehend what she was doing when she posted the photo. One Twitter user pointed out that Reinhart is using her platform to give voices to Black people. In June she hosted 14 IGTV discussions with Black people in media. She used the sessions to discuss issues such as microaggressions, a lack of diversity in the entertainment industry, and white privilege.
"I've tried very hard to be honest on my IGTV lives that I'm still learning and trying to be better. But I understand that my caption came off as tone deaf. I truly had good intentions and did not think it through that it could come off as insensitive," a second tweet reads.