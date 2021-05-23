Lil Nas X Had a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During His SNL Performance
"I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this is what I get."
After breaking the internet with his steamy music video for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," it was expected that Lil Nas X's performance of the song on Saturday Night Live would push the boundaries. However, one part of the routine took everyone — including the singer himself — by surprise.
During his first musical number, Lil Nas X recreated the visuals for his hit single, and even incorporated a stripper pole to complement the choreography. As the rapper began to move his body against the aforementioned pole, he noticeably ripped his flame-print leather pants right down the middle. Handling the wardrobe malfunction like a total pro, Lil Nas X held the torn area together with one hand while grasping the microphone with the other, and finished his performance without any hesitation.
Soon after, he confirmed the incident on Twitter, laughing it off entirely. "NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV," he wrote, adding: "OMFG NO." In another tweet, Lil Nas X continued: "i wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo."
Moments later the singer returned to the stage to perform his single "Sun Goes Down," and this time, he played it safe, keeping his movements to a minimum in an all-white suit.
Needless to say, Lil Nas X's SNL debut will be one we won't forget anytime soon.