Liev Schreiber
Liev Schreiber
Videos
Liev Schreiber Opens Up About His Difficult Split from Ex Naomi Watts
Jan 05, 2018 @ 4:30 pm
Videos
Watch Liev Schreiber Adopt Dogs Displaced by Hurricane Harvey
Sep 07, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Celebrity
31 Celebrities Who Are Still Friends with Their Exes
Aug 15, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Liev Schreiber's Son Dressed as Harley Quinn at Comic-Con and SLAYED
Jul 25, 2017 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
29 Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Related
Jan 05, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Celebrity
Liev Schreiber Addresses His "Close" Relationship with Naomi Watts
Dec 02, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
Amy Adams, Anne Hathaway, and More Stars Show Off Their Alter Egos
Nov 30, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
Street Style
Naomi Watts Is the Epitome of Chic Fall Fashion in N.Y.C.
Oct 12, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Star Couples
Naomi Watts Wishes Liev Schreiber Happy Birthday with Touching Family Photo
Oct 04, 2016 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrity
Naomi Watts Steps Out on Her 48th Birthday in Polished Fall-Ready Neutrals
Sep 28, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
Naomi Watts Walks Her Dog in an Army Green Jumpsuit and Red Vans Following Split Announcement
Sep 27, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber Split After 11 Years Together: See Their Best Moments Together
Sep 26, 2016 @ 7:45 pm
Reviews & Coverage
The 5 TV Shows & Movies
InStyle
Editors Are Watching This Week
Sep 26, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Emmys
The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2016 Emmy Awards
Sep 19, 2016 @ 8:45 am
Emmys
8 of the Most Memorable Moments from the 2016 Emmy Awards in GIFs
Sep 19, 2016 @ 6:00 am
Emmys
Check Out the Hottest Men on the 2016 Emmys Red Carpet
Sep 18, 2016 @ 11:00 pm
Celebrity
Liev Schreiber and Son Sasha Are the Cutest Father-Son Duo on the Emmys Red Carpet—See their Getting-Ready 'Grams
Sep 18, 2016 @ 9:15 pm
Emmys
9 Nominees We're Rooting for at the 2016 Emmys
Sep 17, 2016 @ 7:45 am
Emmys
11 Celebrities Doing Double Duty as Both Presenters and Nominees at the 2016 Emmy Awards
Sep 16, 2016 @ 7:30 pm
Celebrity
Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts are #BFFGoals at
InStyle's
TIFF Studio
Sep 10, 2016 @ 8:00 pm
Toronto International Film Festival
Why Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber Are the Cutest Couple at the Toronto International Film Festival
Sep 10, 2016 @ 7:45 pm
Venice Film Festival
See the Best Looks from the 2016 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet
Sep 10, 2016 @ 6:30 pm
Celebrity
5 Things Everyone Will Be Buzzing About at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival
Sep 08, 2016 @ 11:00 am
