Liam Neeson and His Super Cute Sons Attend a Rangers Game

Good genes definitely run in the Neeson family. The actor and his two sons, Micheál, 20, and Daniel, 19, enjoyed some bonding time at a recent hockey game. The threesome watched as the New York Rangers took on the Boston Bruins earlier this week at Madison Square Garden, and it looks like they had a great time.

The three were spotted in the stands cheering on the players, laughing together, and watching intently as the Rangers successfully defeated the Bruins 5-2.

For the occasion, Liam, who lost a significant amount of weight for his upcoming role in Martin Scorsese's film Silence, wore a black blazer and a button-down shirt. Just like dad, Micheál donned a jacket, but went more casual pairing it with a black tee. Meanwhile, Liam's youngest looked the most laid-back out of the three in a striped polo and baseball cap.

Timur Mishiev/Getty Images

Liam's sons with late wife Natasha Richardson have stayed out of the spotlight, but Micheál seems to be following in his mom and dad's acting footsteps—he's set to appear in the film The Rising: 1916, out this year.